More Sports:

January 05, 2026

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 18, Eagles vs. Commanders

A look back at how much the Eagles actually played starters in their Week 18 loss to Washington.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010526KeleeRingo Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

I'm convinced Josh Johnson just had a nasty booger hanging out of his nose or something, and Kelee didn't want to look at it.

In their Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles played 64 snaps on offense and 69 snaps on defense. Of course, the Eagles rested their starters in this game ahead of the playoffs.

Let's just get right to the snap counts, some notes, and some special recognition.

Quarterback

• 64 snaps: Tanner McKee

Notes: McKee did not have a good outing, but he was also playing behind a second-string offensive line against starters. Still, there's no chance of some team ponying up, ohhhh, saaaayyyy, a second-round pick for him this offseason, which means that he will be the Eagles' QB2 again in 2026.

Running back

• 38 snaps: Tank Bigsby

• 26 snaps: Will Shipley

• 2 snaps: A.J. Dillon

Notes: Bigsby should be spelling Saquon Barkley in real games significantly more than he does. He plays well whenever he gets opportunities, and he can help make Barkley more effective too.

Also, it's absurd that Bigsby got zero carries in the fourth quarter of this game.

Wide receiver

• 60 snaps: Jahan Dotson

• 54 snaps: Darius Cooper

• 35 snaps: Britain Covey

• 9 snaps: DeVonta Smith

Notes: I feel like DeVonta could've beaten the Commanders by himself if he played the whole game.

Tight end

• 49 snaps: Kylen Granson

• 28 snaps: Grant Calcaterra

• 19 snaps: Cameron Latu

Notes: Calcaterra suffered an injured knee and ankle after an egregious hip drop tackle by Commanders S Jeremy Reaves. 

Offensive line

• 64 snaps each: Fred Johnson, Drew Kendall, Matt Pryor

• 51 snaps: Cameron Williams

• 49 snaps: Brett Toth

• 28 snaps: Tyler Steen

Notes: I know that Von Miller is over the hill and in decline, but if you're Cameron Williams — a late-round rookie who has spent the entire season on IR — and in your first game Miller is lined up opposite you, that's almost not fair. And that matchup went about as you'd expect.

I'm curious to see what Kendall looked like when I have free time this offseason.

Edge defenders

• 40 snaps: Josh Uche

• 36 snaps: Jalyx Hunt

• 34 snaps: Nolan Smith

• 28 snaps: Brandon Graham

Notes: Hunt has been spectacular during the back half of the season. He leads the team both in INTs and sacks.

Interior defensive line

• 54 snaps: Byron Young

• 51 snaps: Ty Robinson

• 35 snaps: Moro Ojomo

• 34 snaps: Jordan Davis

Notes: It would have been nice to get Ojomo and Davis some rest before the playoffs, but the Eagles are simply low on iDL numbers.

Linebacker

• 69 snaps: Jeremiah Trotter

• 62 snaps: Jihaad Campbell

Notes: Jeez, poor Smael Mondon couldn't get on the field in the regular defense in the backup game.

Trotter led the team with 12 tackles. Campbell had 10.

Cornerback and safety

• 69 snaps each: Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett, Sydney Brown

• 65 snaps: Michael Carter

• 23 snaps: Brandon Johnson

• 21 snaps: Mac McWilliams

Notes: Ringo turning his back to Josh Johnson during Johnson's TD run is the lasting image my brain will remember from this game.

Three stars 🤩

⭐⭐⭐: Jalyx Hunt: Last 11 games: 38 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 19 QB hits, 3 INTs (one pick-six), 1 FF, 1 FR.

🌟🌟: Tank Bigsby: He gets yards that aren't blocked up.

✨: DeVonta Smith: 1 quarter, 3 catches, 52 yards, and over 1000 yards on the season.

Game ball 🏈

  1. Week 1, vs. Cowboys: Jalen Hurts
  2. Week 2, at Chiefs: Andrew Mukuba
  3. Week 3, vs. Rams: Jordan Davis
  4. Week 4, at Buccaneers: Quinyon Mitchell
  5. Week 5, vs. Broncos: DeVonta Smith
  6. Week 6, at Giants: Dallas Goedert
  7. Week 7, at Vikings: Jalen Hurts
  8. Week 8, vs. Giants: Saquon Barkley
  9. Week 10, at Packers: Jaelan Phillips
  10. Week 11, vs. Lions: Vic Fangio
  11. Week 12, at Cowboys: A.J. Brown
  12. Week 13, vs. Bears: A.J. Brown
  13. Week 14, at Chargers: Jalyx Hunt
  14. Week 15, vs. Raiders: Brandon Graham
  15. Week 16, at Commanders: Saquon Barkley
  16. Week 17, at Bills: Jalen Carter
  17. Week 18, vs. Commanders: Jalyx Hunt

Since it's the end of the regular season, I thought we'd tally up all the stars we gave out this year. 3 points for a three-star game, 2 points for a 2-star game, 1 point for a 1-star game.

Player ⭐⭐⭐ 🌟🌟 ✨ TOTAL 
Jalyx Hunt ✔️✔️ ✔️✔️ ✔️✔️ 12 
A.J. Brown ✔️✔️ ✔️✔️  10 
Quinyon Mitchell ✔️ ✔️✔️ ✔️ 
DeVonta Smith ✔️ ✔️ ✔️✔️✔️ 
Saquon Barkley ✔️✔️  ✔️ 
Jalen Hurts ✔️✔️   
Jordan Davis ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ 
Nakobe Dean  ✔️✔️ ✔️ 
Zack Baun  ✔️✔️  
Cooper DeJean  ✔️ ✔️✔️ 
Jalen Carter ✔️   
Brandon Graham ✔️   
Vic Fangio ✔️   
Jaelan Phillips ✔️   
Dallas Goedert ✔️   
Andrew Mukuba ✔️   
Za'Darius Smith  ✔️ ✔️ 
Moro Ojomo  ✔️  
Brett Toth  ✔️  
Tank Bigsby  ✔️  
Jihaad Campbell   ✔️ 
Fred Johnson   ✔️ 
Braden Mann   ✔️ 
Jake Elliott   ✔️ 

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles snap counts

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.
Aerial Philly

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Girard Point Bridge repairs to begin this month

Girard Point Bridge

Food & Drink

Center City Restaurant Week brings $45 prix fixe dinners this month

RestaurantWeek-Steve Legato

Healthy Eating

Ginger can add zing to your recipes and help boost your overall health

ginger health benefits

Music

Jill Scott to release her first album since 2015

Jill Scott New Album

Winter

'Winter Wonder' turns Longwood Gardens into a colorful indoor escape this winter

Indoor Gardens during Winter Wonder

Eagles

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

123125WillKacmarek

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved