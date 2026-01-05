Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 18, Eagles vs. Commanders

In their Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles played 64 snaps on offense and 69 snaps on defense. Of course, the Eagles rested their starters in this game ahead of the playoffs.

Let's just get right to the snap counts, some notes, and some special recognition.

Quarterback

• 64 snaps: Tanner McKee

Notes: McKee did not have a good outing, but he was also playing behind a second-string offensive line against starters. Still, there's no chance of some team ponying up, ohhhh, saaaayyyy, a second-round pick for him this offseason, which means that he will be the Eagles' QB2 again in 2026.

Running back

• 38 snaps: Tank Bigsby



• 26 snaps: Will Shipley

• 2 snaps: A.J. Dillon



Notes: Bigsby should be spelling Saquon Barkley in real games significantly more than he does. He plays well whenever he gets opportunities, and he can help make Barkley more effective too.

Also, it's absurd that Bigsby got zero carries in the fourth quarter of this game.

Wide receiver

• 60 snaps: Jahan Dotson

• 54 snaps: Darius Cooper

• 35 snaps: Britain Covey

• 9 snaps: DeVonta Smith

Notes: I feel like DeVonta could've beaten the Commanders by himself if he played the whole game.

Tight end

• 49 snaps: Kylen Granson



• 28 snaps: Grant Calcaterra

• 19 snaps: Cameron Latu



Notes: Calcaterra suffered an injured knee and ankle after an egregious hip drop tackle by Commanders S Jeremy Reaves.

Offensive line

• 64 snaps each: Fred Johnson, Drew Kendall, Matt Pryor

• 51 snaps: Cameron Williams

• 49 snaps: Brett Toth



• 28 snaps: Tyler Steen



Notes: I know that Von Miller is over the hill and in decline, but if you're Cameron Williams — a late-round rookie who has spent the entire season on IR — and in your first game Miller is lined up opposite you, that's almost not fair. And that matchup went about as you'd expect.

I'm curious to see what Kendall looked like when I have free time this offseason.

Edge defenders

• 40 snaps: Josh Uche



• 36 snaps: Jalyx Hunt



• 34 snaps: Nolan Smith

• 28 snaps: Brandon Graham



Notes: Hunt has been spectacular during the back half of the season. He leads the team both in INTs and sacks.

Interior defensive line

• 54 snaps: Byron Young

• 51 snaps: Ty Robinson



• 35 snaps: Moro Ojomo

• 34 snaps: Jordan Davis

Notes: It would have been nice to get Ojomo and Davis some rest before the playoffs, but the Eagles are simply low on iDL numbers.

Linebacker

• 69 snaps: Jeremiah Trotter

• 62 snaps: Jihaad Campbell

Notes: Jeez, poor Smael Mondon couldn't get on the field in the regular defense in the backup game.

Trotter led the team with 12 tackles. Campbell had 10.

Cornerback and safety

• 69 snaps each: Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett, Sydney Brown



• 65 snaps: Michael Carter

• 23 snaps: Brandon Johnson



• 21 snaps: Mac McWilliams



Notes: Ringo turning his back to Josh Johnson during Johnson's TD run is the lasting image my brain will remember from this game.

Three stars 🤩

⭐⭐⭐: Jalyx Hunt: Last 11 games: 38 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 19 QB hits, 3 INTs (one pick-six), 1 FF, 1 FR.

🌟🌟: Tank Bigsby: He gets yards that aren't blocked up.

✨: DeVonta Smith: 1 quarter, 3 catches, 52 yards, and over 1000 yards on the season.

Game ball 🏈

Week 1, vs. Cowboys: Jalen Hurts Week 2, at Chiefs: Andrew Mukuba Week 3, vs. Rams: Jordan Davis Week 4, at Buccaneers: Quinyon Mitchell Week 5, vs. Broncos: DeVonta Smith Week 6, at Giants: Dallas Goedert Week 7, at Vikings: Jalen Hurts Week 8, vs. Giants: Saquon Barkley Week 10, at Packers: Jaelan Phillips Week 11, vs. Lions: Vic Fangio Week 12, at Cowboys: A.J. Brown Week 13, vs. Bears: A.J. Brown Week 14, at Chargers: Jalyx Hunt Week 15, vs. Raiders: Brandon Graham Week 16, at Commanders: Saquon Barkley

Week 17, at Bills: Jalen Carter Week 18, vs. Commanders: Jalyx Hunt

Since it's the end of the regular season, I thought we'd tally up all the stars we gave out this year. 3 points for a three-star game, 2 points for a 2-star game, 1 point for a 1-star game.

Player ⭐⭐⭐ 🌟🌟 ✨ TOTAL Jalyx Hunt ✔️✔️ ✔️✔️ ✔️✔️ 12 A.J. Brown ✔️✔️ ✔️✔️ 10 Quinyon Mitchell ✔️ ✔️✔️ ✔️ 8 DeVonta Smith ✔️ ✔️ ✔️✔️✔️ 8 Saquon Barkley ✔️✔️ ✔️ 7 Jalen Hurts ✔️✔️ 6 Jordan Davis ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ 6 Nakobe Dean ✔️✔️ ✔️ 6 Zack Baun ✔️✔️ 4 Cooper DeJean ✔️ ✔️✔️ 4 Jalen Carter ✔️ 3 Brandon Graham ✔️ 3 Vic Fangio ✔️ 3 Jaelan Phillips ✔️ 3 Dallas Goedert ✔️ 3 Andrew Mukuba ✔️ 3 Za'Darius Smith ✔️ ✔️ 3 Moro Ojomo ✔️ 2 Brett Toth ✔️ 2 Tank Bigsby ✔️ 2 Jihaad Campbell ✔️ 1 Fred Johnson ✔️ 1 Braden Mann ✔️ 1 Jake Elliott ✔️ 1

