Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 6, Eagles at Giants

In their Week 6 loss to the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles played 57 snaps on offense and 69 snaps on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, some notes, and some special recognition.

Quarterback

• 57 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Notes: Hurts finish 24 of 33 for 283 yards, a TD, and an INT, in what was his worst game of the season.

He threw an inaccurate deep ball to DeVonta Smith that should have been an 89-yard TD pass, and he threw a pass behind Jahan Dotson that was easily picked off by the Giants when he had a wide open A.J. Brown for what could have been an easy a touchdown in the middle of the field against a zero blitz.

He was also the less effective quarterback on the night on scrambles, as he failed to make off-schedule plays, while Jaxson Dart made them all night for the Giants.

Running back

• 46 snaps: Saquon Barkley



• 8 snaps: A.J. Dillon

• 3 snaps: Will Shipley



Notes: A week after getting just 6 carries against the Broncos, Barkley got just 12 carries against the Giants. He had 8 carries for 56 yards in the first half, 4 carries for 2 yards in the second half.

"It's a combination of a lot of things," Cam Jurgens said of the Eagles' impotent rushing attack. "I know that Philly fans want to point at one certain thing. It's not one thing. It's all of us together. It's a collective effort to get it back to where it was.

"A lot of the blitzes are coming down to stop the run, especially to start the game, so it's just hard to get into the flow of running the ball, getting the ball moving, and staying out of third and longs, but we just have to adjust."

Barkley aside, Dillon had a terrible game. He muffed a kickoff that rolled out of bounds inside the Eagles' five yard line.

And then later on that drive, he lost a fumble.

While it happened in garbage time, that fumble is still likely to get the staff's attention.

Wide receiver

• 55 snaps each: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith

• 43 snaps: Jahan Dotson

• 3 snaps: John Metchie



Notes: I thought that Brown and Smith mostly had good games. They made the plays that came their way, and they were open for big plays but Hurts didn't get them the ball.

Tight end

• 51 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 13 snaps: Kylen Granson



• 7 snaps: Cameron Latu

Notes: Goedert had a very good game, catching 9 passes for 110 yards and a TD.

Offensive line

• 57 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Brett Toth, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson

• 1 snap: Fred Johnson

Notes: Lane Johnson was bluntly honest about the offense.

"You have to see where you're efficient, maybe if there are keys that are giving away what we're doing," he said. "At the end of the day we have to be able to keep the defense guessing, not be predictable. We have spurts, but there's nothing that's consistent about what we're doing."

For the most part, I thought the offensive line protected reasonably well, though Jordan Mailata gave up a sack to Brian Burns.

It's likely that other teams are going to copy what the Giants did against Toth, when they successfully got their best pass rusher (Burns) one-on-ones against him on the interior.

Expect Brian Flores and the Vikings defense to try to figure out ways to get their best rushers against Toth next week if Landon Dickerson remains out.

Edge defenders

• 43 snaps: Jalyx Hunt



• 29 snaps: Azeez Ojulari

• 27 snaps: Josh Uche

• 22 snaps: Patrick Johnson



• 17 snaps: Za'Darius Smith



Notes: The Eagles have to decide realistically if they are Super Bowl contenders by the trade deadline. If so, they need to spend significant draft capital on an edge rusher who can consistently get to the quarterback, and finish. If not, they should save their draft picks. But as it stands, this group is not good enough right now.

Interior defensive line

• 62 snaps: Moro Ojomo



• 51 snaps: Jordan Davis

• 37 snaps: Byron Young



• 19 snaps: Ty Robinson



• 8 snaps: Gabe Hall



Notes: Jalen Carter popped up on the injury report on Wednesday with a heel injury, and he did not play. The Eagles missed his power and nastiness in this game, as the Giants bullied the interior of the Eagles' line.

Linebacker

• 65 snaps: Zack Baun



• 62 snaps: Jihaad Campbell

• 3 snaps: Jeremiah Trotter



Notes: Even Zack Baun got run over by a rookie running back.

Cornerback and safety

• 66 snaps: Andrew Mukuba



• 65 snaps: Cooper DeJean



• 62 snaps: Reed Blankenship

• 57 snaps: Adoree' Jackson



• 41 snaps: Kelee Ringo



• 13 snaps: Quinyon Mitchell



• 7 snaps: Marcus Epps



• 3 snaps: Sydney Brown



Notes: Mitchell exited with a hamstring injury and did not return. He is a player the Eagles absolutely can not afford to be without for very long, especially with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison on the schedule Week 7.

Ringo got benched, but had to re-enter the game after Mitchell went down. He had a brutal game, both in coverage and with mental mistakes, such as not tagging a runner down like it was a high school game or something. CB2 overall is very obviously a huge hole on this roster, as Jackson is not an ideal starter either.

Blankenship got hurt in this game and came out briefly. We'll see if he lands on the injury report this week.

Three stars 🤩

⭐⭐⭐: TE Dallas Goedert: As noted above, Goedert had a big day, and was a rare player to show up for the Eagles' offense on Sunday. After Goedert it was really hard coming up with two other Eagles players here.

🌟🌟: WR A.J. Brown: Brown had 6 catches for 80 yards. He also probably should have had a TD reception on the play Hurts threw an INT, but it's not Brown's fault the ball didn't come his way.

✨: P Braden Mann: Mann averaged 53.5 yards on his punts. You know it's an abysmal game when I have to reach for a punter in the "three stars" section.

Game ball 🏈

Week 1, vs. Cowboys: Jalen Hurts Week 2, at Chiefs: Andrew Mukuba Week 3, vs. Rams: Jordan Davis Week 4, at Buccaneers: Quinyon Mitchell Week 5, vs. Broncos: DeVonta Smith Week 6, at Giants: Dallas Goedert

