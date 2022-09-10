More Events:

September 10, 2022

Try food from dozens of Philly restaurants at the Garces Foundation's charity benefit

The annual fundraiser takes place Sept. 29 at Live! Hotel and Casino. Proceeds help the city's immigrant community

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Garces Foundation Fundraiser Provided image/Martin Buday

The Garces Foundation's fundraiser to support its efforts to provide food, education, and health care to Philadelphia's immigrant families takes place Thursday, Sept. 29, at Live! Hotel and Casino in South Philly on Thursday, Sept. 29. Tickets are on sale now and start at $150.

Dine on food prepared by 25 Philadelphia chefs while helping support the city's immigrant community at the Garces Foundation's annual fundraiser.

The benefit takes place Thursday, Sept. 29, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Live Hotel and Casino in South Philly. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $150.

Guests will enjoy unlimited food and drink while dancing, snapping photos, and bidding on auction items all night. Proceeds allow the Garces Foundation to support immigrant families in Philadelphia, providing them with food, medical care, and educational services.

"I'm excited to bring some of Philadelphia's finest chefs together in one room again in support of the Garces Foundation and the important work it does in the community," Garces said. "Although the restaurant industry has faced ongoing challenges, it's amazing to see the continued outpouring of support from the chef community and its willingness to give back. I've been thrilled to see the continued support for our work."

This the fundraiser's 10th year.

Chefs from some of Garces' restaurants will take part, including Amada, Buena Onda, Garces Trading Co., The Olde Bar, Village Whiskey, and Volver. Among others participating are chefs from A Mano, Bredenbeck's Bridget Foy's, BurgertimeNJ, Dim Sum House, French Toast Bites, Forsythia, Fork, Hook & Master, and Izakaya by Yanaga. Guests can also check out offerings from Lola's Garden, On Point Bistro, Restaurant Aleksandar, Rex at the Royal, Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft, Tabachoy Philly, Tuck-ins, and Wilder Restaurant. 

Philly brass band Snacktime will perform live music, and other festivities include a wine pull and photo booths. Among the items up for auction are two unique dining experiences: One is a dinner prepared by James Beard Award-winning chefs Marc Vetri, Greg Vernick, and Garces; and the other is a dinner by Garces and Christina Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa.

The Garces Foundation was started in 2011 after one of Garces' employees died of thyroid cancer. He had be wary of seeking treatment due to his immigration status. The Garces Foundation provided $350,000 worth of dental care to 900 patients in 2021, and has fed nearly 20,000 families since the start of the pandemic. 

Guests are encouraged to dress in cocktail attire.

Garces Foundation Food Fest and Fundraiser

Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
7 to 10 p.m. | Tickets start at $150
Live! Hotel and Casino Philadelphia
900 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Food & Drink Fundraisers Philadelphia Restaurants Jose Garces Garces Group Chefs Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Charity Immigrants

