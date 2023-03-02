More Health:

March 02, 2023

Lifestyle changes can help reduce heartburn caused by gastroesophageal reflux disease

In many cases, GERD can be treated without the use of medications. Doctors may advise patients to lose weight, stop smoking or limit intake of fried foods

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Acid Reflux
GERD Treatment Natural Herbs Clinic/Pixabay

Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, often can be treated by just making lifestyle changes, but medications like Tums, Pepcid and Prilosec also can reduce symptoms.

Most people have experienced heartburn at one time or another, often after a heavy meal. But for some people, that burning pain in the chest can be a frequent occurrence. 

Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, is a chronic and more severe form of acid reflux, in which the contents in the stomach move back up into the esophagus, the tube that carries food and liquid from the throat to the stomach.

About 20% of Americans have GERD, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. People who are obese or pregnant, and those who smoke, are more prone to reflux. It can be caused by overeating, too. 

Studies also have suggested that heavy drinkers and people who frequently use nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, like aspirin, have an elevated risk for GERD. Conditions like anxiety, asthma and irritable bowl syndrome often occur alongside it. 

Health experts say that it is important not to ignore symptoms, because GERD can lead to complications, including esophagitis, inflammation in the esophagus. Another complication, Barrett's esophagus, when the lining of the esophagus heals abnormally, increases the risk for esophageal cancer. 

People with GERD also suffer from dental problems such as tooth enamel erosion, cavities and gum disease.

GERD: Symptoms and Treatment

Both lifestyle changes and medication can help people manage their symptoms. 

Symptoms may include: 

• Experiencing acid reflux more than twice a week
• A frequent sour or bitter taste at the back of the mouth
• Bad breath
• Nausea
• Chest pain
• Difficulties swallowing, including pain when swallowing
• Chronic cough and sinusitis
• A hoarse voice

For many people with GERD, lifestyle changes are enough to manage symptoms. Depending on their situations, doctors may recommend people make several changes:

• Lose weight, if a person has obesity
• Quit smoking
• Avoid eating big meals in the evening
• Wait several hours after eating to lie down
• Keep your head elevated while sleeping by raising the head of the bed by 6 to 8 inches
• Reduce alcohol and soda consumption
• Limit consumption of fried food, foods with high fat content, citrus fruits and juices, tomatoes and tomato sauce, onions and mint

Doctors also may recommend medication to provide some relief. There are various over-the counter medications that can ease symptoms, but they also may cause side effects. Higher doses require a prescription. 

The medications each work differently. Antacids, like Tums, neutralize the acid in the stomach by stopping the enzyme responsible for creating acid to break down food for digestion. H2 receptor blockers, like Pepcid AC, compete with histamine for H2 receptors on the stomach's parietal cells, decreasing the production of hydrochloric acid. And proton pump inhibitors, like Prilosec, target the proton pumps in the stomach to reduce acid.

Doctors emphasize that it is best to not self-diagnose GERD or self-medicate. They advise people to consult a doctor before beginning new medications. GERD is usually diagnosed through esophageal pH monitoring or via an upper endoscopy, a procedure in which a flexible tube with a tiny camera is inserted into the throat to allow a doctor to examine the esophagus and take tissue samples.

In more severe cases, when there is a lot of damage to the esophagus, doctors may recommend surgery. One procedure involves sewing the top of the stomach around the esophagus. 

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Acid Reflux Philadelphia Medications Adult Health Treatments

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

IBX Nurse Celebrate Caring

Outstanding nurses can be nominated to be honored by Independence Blue Cross
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Carbon County man allegedly hid explosive in his luggage at Lehigh Valley International Airport, feds say
Lehigh Valley airport explosive

Recruiting

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Addiction

FDA moves to restrict importation of xylazine, the animal tranquilizer exacerbating Philly's fentanyl crisis
Xylazine FDA traq

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers bully Heat despite late Joel Embiid scratch
Sixers-76ers-Heat-Tobias-Harris_030123_USAT

Recreation

Figure skating program in Kensington aims to make the sport accessible for local athletes
scanlon recreation center figure skating kensington 1

Family Friendly

Philadelphia Zoo's new exhibit includes life-sized dinosaurs and lots of bugs
Philadelphia Zoo immersive exhibit

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved