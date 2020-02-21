More Events:

February 21, 2020

You can party like Gatsby aboard the historic Moshulu

The 1920s-themed party will have a live band and open bar

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The second annual Gatsby Gala aboard the Moshulu will take place Saturday, March 7, 2020. Attendees are encouraged to dress in 1920s attire to drink and dance. Tickets start at $45. There will be a live band, two DJs and an open bar.

For the second year, the Moshulu at the Delaware River waterfront will host the Gatsby Gala.

Aboard the historic ship, which is docked permanently at Penn's Landing, guests can embrace the glitz and glam of the 1920s.

RELATED: Celebrate Leap Day at the 'Alice in Wonderland'-themed Mad Hatter Whiskey Tea Party | SparkNotes' best 'Great Gatsby' tweets to laugh at as we enter the new Roaring '20s

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best Roaring '20s attire to dance through the night. There will be three dance floors, one with a live band and two with DJs.

General admission tickets are $45 and include a two-hour open bar from 10 p.m. to midnight. VIP tickets also are available for $55 and include a three-hour open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight, plus an hour of hors d’oeuvres beginning at 9 p.m.

After midnight, cash bars will be open to keep the party going.

Gatsby Gala

Saturday, March 7
Beginning at 9 p.m. | $45-$55 per person
Moshulu
401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

