You can party like Gatsby aboard the historic Moshulu

For the second year, the Moshulu at the Delaware River waterfront will host the Gatsby Gala.

Aboard the historic ship, which is docked permanently at Penn's Landing, guests can embrace the glitz and glam of the 1920s.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best Roaring '20s attire to dance through the night. There will be three dance floors, one with a live band and two with DJs.

General admission tickets are $45 and include a two-hour open bar from 10 p.m. to midnight. VIP tickets also are available for $55 and include a three-hour open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight, plus an hour of hors d’oeuvres beginning at 9 p.m.

After midnight, cash bars will be open to keep the party going.

Saturday, March 7

Beginning at 9 p.m. | $45-$55 per person

Moshulu

401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

