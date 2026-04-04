Germantown Jazz Festival returns in late April with three days of live music

The Germantown Jazz Festival returns April 24-26 with three days of live music, education and community programming across several neighborhood venues.

The festival opens Friday, April 24, at Attic Brewing Co. with a lineup of Philadelphia jazz artists performing indoors and outdoors starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

Saturday, April 25 is Terell Stafford Day at the Germantown Branch of Settlement Music School. The internationally recognized trumpeter will lead a master class from noon to 3 p.m., followed by a daytime concert and an evening performance with his quintet. Tickets range from $15 for students to $50 for the evening show.

On Sunday, April 26, the festival wraps with a Big Band Jazz Battle at First United Methodist Church of Germantown, with performances by Orrin Evans & the Captain Black Big Band, Josh Lawrence & the Family and the Philly Pops Jazz Orchestra. The weekend concludes with a late-night jam session at the Nile Café, open to local musicians.

Individual tickets are available for each event, with prices ranging from $15 for student master class access to $50 for the Saturday evening concert. Sunday’s Big Band Jazz Battle tickets are $35 in advance, with discounts for students and families. A late-night jam session is $15.

Three-day festival passes are available for $125, with access to the full weekend of programming.

Friday, April 24 at 5 p.m.

Attic Brewing Co.

132 W. Berkley St.

Philadelphia, PA 19144

Saturday, April 25

Germantown Branch of Settlement Music School

6128 Germantown Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19144

Sunday, April 26 at 5 p.m.

First United Methodist Church of Germantown

6001 Germantown Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19144



Sunday, April 26 at 8 p.m.

The Nile Cafe

6008 Germantown Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19144

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.