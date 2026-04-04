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April 04, 2026

Germantown Jazz Festival returns in late April with three days of live music

Concerts, a master class and a big band finale will take place across Germantown venues during the community-focused weekend.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Jazz
Germantown Jazz Fest Provided Courtesy/Germantown Jazz Festival

Trumpeter Terell Stafford of Temple University will perform as the headline act during Terell Stafford Day at the Germantown Jazz Festival.

The Germantown Jazz Festival returns April 24-26 with three days of live music, education and community programming across several neighborhood venues.

The festival opens Friday, April 24, at Attic Brewing Co. with a lineup of Philadelphia jazz artists performing indoors and outdoors starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

Saturday, April 25 is Terell Stafford Day at the Germantown Branch of Settlement Music School. The internationally recognized trumpeter will lead a master class from noon to 3 p.m., followed by a daytime concert and an evening performance with his quintet. Tickets range from $15 for students to $50 for the evening show.

On Sunday, April 26, the festival wraps with a Big Band Jazz Battle at First United Methodist Church of Germantown, with performances by Orrin Evans & the Captain Black Big Band, Josh Lawrence & the Family and the Philly Pops Jazz Orchestra. The weekend concludes with a late-night jam session at the Nile Café, open to local musicians.

Individual tickets are available for each event, with prices ranging from $15 for student master class access to $50 for the Saturday evening concert. Sunday’s Big Band Jazz Battle tickets are $35 in advance, with discounts for students and families. A late-night jam session is $15.

Three-day festival passes are available for $125, with access to the full weekend of programming.

Germantown Jazz Festival

Friday, April 24 at 5 p.m.
Attic Brewing Co.
132 W. Berkley St.
Philadelphia, PA 19144

Saturday, April 25
Germantown Branch of Settlement Music School
6128 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19144

Sunday, April 26 at 5 p.m.
First United Methodist Church of Germantown
6001 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19144

Sunday, April 26 at 8 p.m.
The Nile Cafe
6008 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19144

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

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