'World's largest bounce house' arrives in Delaware this weekend

After overindulging at the Fourth of July cookout, burnoff those extra calories at the "world's largest bounce house" this long holiday weekend.

It's part of the Big Bounce America Tour, a collection of eight inflatables intended for all ages that spans 24,000 square feet and reaches 32 feet tall. The giant bounce house is open Friday, July 5, through Sunday, July 7, in New Castle, Delaware, at the Kirkwood Sports complex.

It will have slides, ball pits, basketball hoops and a stage where a DJ will spin tracks. There also will be a foam party, sports arena, an obstacle course and a galactic-themed attraction called "airSPACE."

Tickets are required and prices vary depending on age, ranging from $22 for children ages 3 and younger to $48 for guests 16 and older. Admission covers three-hours of access and timed sessions inside the bounce house.

Big Bounce America hosted the same event elsewhere in the region in recent years, including a stop in the Navy Yard in 2023 and in South Jersey in 2022. According to organizers, for 2024, Big Bounce America has expanded of its enormous bounce house and added OctoBlast, an octopus-themed bouncer lined with foam cannons.

Friday, July 5, through Sunday, July 7

Times vary | Tickets $22-$48, vary by age

Kirkwood Sports

1220 River Road, New Castle, Delaware