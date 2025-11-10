Giants fire head coach Brian Daboll

The New York Giants have fired head coach Brian Daboll. His tenure ends with a 20-40-1 regular season record.

As we detailed this summer, it was absolute insanity that the Giants allowed Daboll and GM Joe Schoen to keep their jobs heading into the 2025 season. Daboll and Schoen were both hired during the 2022 offseason, and there were immediate results, as the Giants finished with a 9-7-1 record, and a trip to the playoffs. It's been a steep downhill trajectory since. In 2023, they finished 6-11 with a -141 point differential, before a disastrous 2024 season during which they finished 3-14 with a -142 point differential. Their three-year tenure resulted in a cumulative record of 18-32-1 (0.370). That type of three-year sample size typically results in termination.

But Schoen and Daboll each got another year, and while the product on the field isn't quite as egregiously bad this season as it was the last two — especially with some positive moments from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart — the results are basically the same, as the Giants have a 2-8 record and their season was basically over before Halloween.

Daboll has a -20 win-loss differential, which was worst among all active head coaches, and by a significant margin. If you get to a point where you're -20, you've (a) lost a lot of games (duh), but also (b) you've have more than enough time to right the ship.

Daboll is the second head coach to be fired in-season. Titans head coach Brian Callahan was fired during this season after starting his career 4-19 (-15). Callahan aside, since 2022, 17 head coaches have been fired, and two — Bill Belichick (Patriots) and Mike McCarthy (Cowboys) — were categorized as "mutual decisions" to part ways. Here are those 17 head coaches (18 if you count Frank Reich twice) who have been canned in the last three years, and what their win-loss differentials were at the time of their firings:

Coach W/L +/- Coach W/L +/- Pete Carroll, Seahawks +48 Jerod Mayo, Patriots -9 Mike Vrabel, Titans +9 Arthur Smith, Falcons -9 Frank Reich, Colts +7 Frank Reich, Panthers -9 Brandon Staley, Chargers 0 Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals -9 Dennis Allen, Saints -7 Lovie Smith, Texans -10 Doug Pederson, Jaguars -7 Ron Rivera, Commanders -14 Josh McDaniels, Raiders -7 Robert Saleh, Jets -16 Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos -7 Matt Rhule, Panthers -16 Antonio Pierce, Raiders -8 Matt Eberflus, Bears -18



As you can see, Daboll's -20 win-loss differential is even worse than all of the above fired coaches. But also, Daboll is just generally an embarrassment, as he regularly threw temper tantrums on the sidelines, directed at officials, players, and even the team doctor. In the aftermath of a win over the Eagles this season, Daboll was harshly criticized for interfering with team doctors trying to conduct necessary testing within the confines of the concussion protocol, after Jaxson Dart showed concussion symptoms.

On Sunday, Dart looked pretty obviously concussed after a big hit, and he continued to play without being evaluated.

After they parted ways with Tom Coughlin following the 2015 season, the Giants have cycled through a bunch of bad head coaches:

• Ben McAdoo (2016-2017)

• Pat Shurmur (2018-2019)

• Joe Judge (2020-2021)

• Brian Daboll (2022-2025)

Mike Kafka will take over as the Giants' interim head coach. Schoen will continue to be the team's general manager, for now.

From the Eagles' perspective, Daboll's firing is bad news. However, there's little reason to think that owner John Mara will finally get a hire right.