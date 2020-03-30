More Events:

March 30, 2020

You can now get Girl Scout Cookies delivered to your home

Restock your snacks pantry during the coronavirus pandemic by ordering online

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Girl Scouts of the USA have announced a new home delivery system that lets customers order online and get cookies delivered straight to their door during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Need to restock your snacks pantry while the coronavirus crisis keeps you home? The Girl Scouts of the USA have announced a new home delivery system that lets customers order online and get cookies delivered straight to their door.

Boxes of Thin Mints, Trefoils and Samoas are only a click away. 

"The COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. hard in the midst of cookie season, so many girls and councils haven’t been able to sell their inventory due to social distancing and other safety precautions," reads the statement. "Knowing that ample supply is available, and many consumers are seeking Girl Scout Cookies, Girl Scouts Cookie Care is primed to address these needs by allowing consumers to order from nearby councils’ inventory."

In addition to being able to purchase cookies for yourself through Girl Scouts Cookie Care, there's also the option to donate cookies to first responders, volunteers and local causes.

While coronavirus has greatly upset daily life, it's nice to know you can still satisfy your cookie cravings.

