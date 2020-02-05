More News:

February 05, 2020

Free Girl Scout cookies: Troop hands out boxes in Plymouth Meeting Mall after stranger buys entire supply

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Girl Scouts Cookies
Girl Scout cookies random act of kindness Girls Scout Cookies/Facebook

A kind stranger bought 87 boxes of cookies from a group of Girl Scouts at the Plymouth Meeting Mall on Sunday. Because the man only kept one box, the scouts passed out the remaining boxes to random shoppers.

A group of Girl Scouts passed out free cookies at the Plymouth Meeting Mall on Sunday after a stranger bought out their entire stock – but kept just one box for himself.

Following the man's act of kindness, the scouts distributed the remaining 86 boxes to random shoppers walking through the Montgomery County mall, according to CBS Philly.

MORE: Reward yourself with Girl Scout Cookies at the end of this fun run in Manayunk

"Everyone was thankful and dumbfounded at the same time," Marie Kovach, one of the adults supervising the girls, posted to Facebook. "Such an overwhelming act of kindness!"

Kovach's post included a picture of the stranger standing beside three members of the group. In the foreground: Dozens of boxes of cookies, including Samoas, Thin Mints and Thanks-a-Lots.

Girl Scout cookies typically go on sale for six to eight weeks between January and April. Sales vary based on the region. There are 12 different kinds of cookies, including the most recent addition, S'mores, and a gluten-free option, Toffee-tastic. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Girl Scouts Cookies Philadelphia Montgomery County Kindness Girl Scout Cookies Plymouth Meeting Mall

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mock draft roundup, version 2.0
020520CeeDeeLamb

Politics

Philadelphia mom, daughter receive school choice scholarship at Trump's State of the Union
Philly family education

Mental Health

Identifying early symptoms of schizophrenia can reduce psychotic episodes
Recognizing early symptoms of schizophrenia

Sixers

Is there a path to Al Horford being a good fit for the Sixers?
4_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Seven Philly restaurants named most romantic by OpenTable
OpenTable most romantic restaurants

Parties

10th annual Party for the Market at Reading Terminal to have 1920s theme
Party for the Market at Reading Terminal

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved