One person killed in Gloucester Township parking lot shooting

New Jersey police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday evening in the parking lot of a busy Camden County shopping center.

The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Black Horse Pike in the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, just off of Route 168.

One person was shot and later transported to Cooper University Hospital, where the victim died. Police said the incident "did not appear random" or a continued threat to public safety.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident. The shooting is being investigated by the Gloucester Township Police Department and the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.