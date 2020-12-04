More News:

December 04, 2020

One person killed in Gloucester Township parking lot shooting

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Investigations
Gloucester parking lot shooting Kat Wilcox/Pexels

One person was killed Thursday in a shooting at a shopping center parking lot in Gloucester Township, Camden County. New Jersey officials continue to investigate the incident.

New Jersey police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday evening in the parking lot of a busy Camden County shopping center. 

The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Black Horse Pike in the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, just off of Route 168.

One person was shot and later transported to Cooper University Hospital, where the victim died. Police said the incident "did not appear random" or a continued threat to public safety.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident. The shooting is being investigated by the Gloucester Township Police Department and the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CCPO Det. Brad Redfrow at (609) 954-3511 or Gloucester Police Det. Michael Leach at (856) 228-4500. Tips also can be left anonymously by calling (856) 842-5560 or texting 888777 with the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD.

