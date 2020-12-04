One person killed in Gloucester Township parking lot shooting

December 04, 2020
New Jersey police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday evening in the parking lot of a busy Camden County shopping center.
The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Black Horse Pike in the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, just off of Route 168.
One person was shot and later transported to Cooper University Hospital, where the victim died. Police said the incident "did not appear random" or a continued threat to public safety.
#GTPD Advisory: Officers are on scene in Blackwood off Rt 168 investigating a reported shooting with one person injured en route to hospital. At this time does not appear random act and is believed no danger to local residents. pic.twitter.com/6XDVioy0Yd— GloucesterTwpPolice (@GloTwpPolice) December 3, 2020
Message from @CamdenCoPros : Homicide Unit is responding to a fatal shooting on the BHP in @glotwp. GTPD were called around 5:51 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after. We will continue to release info as it becomes available. No arrests made. https://t.co/kPzf0K1XYp pic.twitter.com/ku0n0mDEmm— GloucesterTwpPolice (@GloTwpPolice) December 4, 2020
