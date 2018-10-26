More Health:

October 26, 2018

Tailgate fuel: 6 gluten-free takes on game day classics

Your guide to a gluten-free game day

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Gluten-free
10262018_fried_chicken_gluten_free Valeria Boltneva/from Pexels

Gluten-free fried chicken.

Having a dietary preference or restriction can be a major bummer when it comes to big group events where food is a top priority — like tailgates and pre-games — because, well, you probably can't or choose not to eat most of it.

While gluten-free is a fairly common way of eating these days, people don't always take it upon themselves to understand your diet, let alone cater to it.

Below you'll find six delicious gluten-free takes on some game day classics, covering everything from breakfast to dessert, because you never know what you'll be in the mood for or, what time the game starts. These recipes make great suggestions for hosts and serve as creative inspiration for all you gluten-free football lovers out there. 

Paleo Sweet Potato Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

View this post on Instagram

Already thinking about that ideal weekend brunch sandwich? ME TOO. Which means you probably need this Paleo Sweet Potato Waffle Breakfast Sandwich [ Whole30 ] in yo life. JUST SAYIN.⠀ ⠀ Happy Friday, folks! Short work day for me and then it's up north to celebrate my older sister getting married this October. This year has FLOWN by. Oh em gee. ⠀ ⠀ What are you looking forward to this weekend? ⠀ ⠀ Oh and recipe for this guy on the blog! Use the link in my profile and click this image to get right to the recipe. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ https://www.fitmittenkitchen.com/sweet-potato-waffle-breakfast-sandwich/⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #goodmoodfood #sweettaters #sweetpotatoes #kaleyeah #bgbcommunity #feedfeedglutenfree #glutenfreerecipes #glutenfreebreakfast #paleobreakfast #foodfreedom #goodeats #whole30recipes #whole30eats #whole30homies #balanceddiet #balanceandmoderation #healthylifehappylife #cleaneats #fitfoodie #feedfeed #paleorecipes #paleobreakfast #brekkie #weekendvibes #brunchsohard

A post shared by Ashley (@fitmittenkitchen) on


Since some games start on the early side, and goodness-knows tailgating and pre-gaming certainly starts early, there’s no reason to skip a breakfast opportunity in the name of football. Opt for this waffle-sandwich that’s totally bereft of gluten and filled with egg and avocado. Pro tip: melt some cheese on that waffle and throw some bacon on it as well! Get Fit Mitten Kitchen's recipe here.

Bell Pepper Nacho Boats

Nachos are some of the best foods to consume while socializing and drinking — so like, at a tailgate. Instead of chips, this recipe calls upon bell pepper slices to give you the crunch you’d expect when eating nachos — without the hefty dose of gluten in most chips. Get Skinny Ms.'s recipe here

Healthy Mexican Sweet Potato Skins

View this post on Instagram

oh we *very Minnesota accent* suuuuure did. 👍🏼 like a burrito bowl but stuffed into a very cute little sweet potato skin boat? like an extremely yummy beautiful delicious art project? that you get to eat? hooray for food? hooray for life? ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ sweet potatoes:⠀ roast three whole sweet potatoes at 350 degrees for 45-60 mins.⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ veggies:⠀ add 1 can of corn (rinsed and patted dry) to a skillet over medium-high heat. sprinkle with salt and whatever seasonings you'd like and sauté until browned. set aside in a bowl with 1 can of black beans (rinsed and drained). to the same pan, sauté 1/2 chopped onion with a little bit of butter until softened.⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ all together now:⠀ cut the potatoes in half and scoop out flesh, and mix with 2-4 minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, 1 oz. light cream cheese, 1/4 cup light sour cream, and 1 tsp. salt. add the corn, black beans, onion, and 1/2 cup of chopped cilantro and add mixture to the skins.⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ top with some shredded cheese and broil for a few mins until melted. enjoy!⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #sweetpotato #potatoskins #healthy #vegetarian #spicyfood #appetizer #onthetable

A post shared by Pinch of Yum (@pinchofyum) on

Potato skins and the NFL go hand-in-hand (but maybe that’s just me). This sweet potato twist will fulfill your cheesy and potato-ey cravings with the added bonus of boosted doses of potassium and fiber, you know, from the sweet potatoes. Get Pinch of Yum's recipe here

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Whip up this gluten-free recipe and you’ll feel like you’re enjoying endless scoops of buffalo chicken dip, without the gluten-filled chip situation. Plus, you’re WAY less likely to drip buffalo chicken all over yourself (and your team’s sweatshirt!) when all you’re after is formed in a neat little ball served on a toothpick! Get Iowa Girl Eats' recipe here

KFC-Style Fried Chicken

Sure, a bucket of chicken a la the Colonel might still tempt your gluten-averse ways, but this recipe gets you as close to the real thing without sabotaging your avoidance. Using, essentially, only seasonings, buttermilk and gluten-free flour, you’ll have a supply of fried chicken to gnaw away your anxiety for the entire game, or as long as they last! Get Gluten-Free on A Shoestring's recipe here

Grain-Free Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Maple Cream Cheese Frosting

View this post on Instagram

I’ve never been much of a costume person so that part of Halloween doesn’t excite me, BUT the themed food really does. I whipped up a batch of grain free pumpkin spice cupcakes with maple cream cheese frosting for a Halloween party with friends this week and they were a hit! I served the cupcakes on @ora_home_usa napkins - an easy dispensing round napkin sold @wegmans ! You can grab the full recipe for these incredible cupcakes from the link in my bio! #ad #orahome #madaboutfood #foodstagram #eatrealfood #fuelyourbody #goodmoodfood #eattherainbow #healthyish #buzzfeedfood #huffposttaste #food52grams #eatwellbewell #eeeeeats #makesmeswhole #bonappetit #thenewhealthy #feedfeed #intuitiveeating #organicfood #healthyfood #cleaneating #cleaneats #eatclean

A post shared by Madeline | Mad About Food (@mad_about_food) on


And for a little something sweet, cupcakes FTW! These gluten-free delights, created by Philly-based blogger Madeline Tague, require just 45 minutes to put together — fairly quick for a baking scenario — and require just 10 ingredients between the batter and frosting. Oh, and they’re totally gluten-free to boot! Get Mad About Food's recipe here

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Gluten-free Philadelphia Tailgate Gluten-free Healthy Eating Eagles Diets

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Should the Eagles be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline?
102618HowieRoseman

Weekend

This weekend: Halloween events, Parkway Soirée, Day of the Dead party
Stock_Carroll - Halloween

Eagles

Week 8 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Jaguars
102618_wembley-eagles_usat

Real Estate

Frank Rizzo’s famous Chestnut Hill home is on the market
Frank Rizzo house

Fitness

13 Halloween-themed workouts and fitness events in Philadelphia
halloween-workouts-core-fitness

Food & Drink

Diners vote three Philly restaurants on OpenTable's top 50 vegetarian spots in U.S.
012716_Barbombon

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.