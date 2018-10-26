Tailgate fuel: 6 gluten-free takes on game day classics

Having a dietary preference or restriction can be a major bummer when it comes to big group events where food is a top priority — like tailgates and pre-games — because, well, you probably can't or choose not to eat most of it.

While gluten-free is a fairly common way of eating these days, people don't always take it upon themselves to understand your diet, let alone cater to it.

Below you'll find six delicious gluten-free takes on some game day classics, covering everything from breakfast to dessert, because you never know what you'll be in the mood for or, what time the game starts. These recipes make great suggestions for hosts and serve as creative inspiration for all you gluten-free football lovers out there.

Paleo Sweet Potato Waffle Breakfast Sandwich





Since some games start on the early side, and goodness-knows tailgating and pre-gaming certainly starts early, there’s no reason to skip a breakfast opportunity in the name of football. Opt for this waffle-sandwich that’s totally bereft of gluten and filled with egg and avocado. Pro tip: melt some cheese on that waffle and throw some bacon on it as well! Get Fit Mitten Kitchen's recipe here .

Bell Pepper Nacho Boats Nachos are some of the best foods to consume while socializing and drinking — so like, at a tailgate. Instead of chips, this recipe calls upon bell pepper slices to give you the crunch you’d expect when eating nachos — without the hefty dose of gluten in most chips. Get Skinny Ms.'s recipe here.

Healthy Mexican Sweet Potato Skins

Potato skins and the NFL go hand-in-hand (but maybe that’s just me). This sweet potato twist will fulfill your cheesy and potato-ey cravings with the added bonus of boosted doses of potassium and fiber, you know, from the sweet potatoes. Get Pinch of Yum's recipe here.

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Whip up this gluten-free recipe and you’ll feel like you’re enjoying endless scoops of buffalo chicken dip, without the gluten-filled chip situation. Plus, you’re WAY less likely to drip buffalo chicken all over yourself (and your team’s sweatshirt!) when all you’re after is formed in a neat little ball served on a toothpick! Get Iowa Girl Eats' recipe here .



KFC-Style Fried Chicken

Sure, a bucket of chicken a la the Colonel might still tempt your gluten-averse ways, but this recipe gets you as close to the real thing without sabotaging your avoidance. Using, essentially, only seasonings, buttermilk and gluten-free flour, you’ll have a supply of fried chicken to gnaw away your anxiety for the entire game, or as long as they last! Get Gluten-Free on A Shoestring's recipe here .



Grain-Free Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Maple Cream Cheese Frosting





And for a little something sweet, cupcakes FTW! These gluten-free delights, created by Philly-based blogger Madeline Tague, require just 45 minutes to put together — fairly quick for a baking scenario — and require just 10 ingredients between the batter and frosting. Oh, and they’re totally gluten-free to boot! Get Mad About Food's recipe here.