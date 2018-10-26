Tailgate fuel: 6 gluten-free takes on game day classics

October 26, 2018
Having a dietary preference or restriction can be a major bummer when it comes to big group events where food is a top priority — like tailgates and pre-games — because, well, you probably can't or choose not to eat most of it.
While gluten-free is a fairly common way of eating these days, people don't always take it upon themselves to understand your diet, let alone cater to it.
Below you'll find six delicious gluten-free takes on some game day classics, covering everything from breakfast to dessert, because you never know what you'll be in the mood for or, what time the game starts. These recipes make great suggestions for hosts and serve as creative inspiration for all you gluten-free football lovers out there.
Already thinking about that ideal weekend brunch sandwich? ME TOO. Which means you probably need this Paleo Sweet Potato Waffle Breakfast Sandwich [ Whole30 ] in yo life. JUST SAYIN.⠀ ⠀ Happy Friday, folks! Short work day for me and then it's up north to celebrate my older sister getting married this October. This year has FLOWN by. Oh em gee. ⠀ ⠀ What are you looking forward to this weekend? ⠀ ⠀ Oh and recipe for this guy on the blog! Use the link in my profile and click this image to get right to the recipe. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ https://www.fitmittenkitchen.com/sweet-potato-waffle-breakfast-sandwich/⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #goodmoodfood #sweettaters #sweetpotatoes #kaleyeah #bgbcommunity #feedfeedglutenfree #glutenfreerecipes #glutenfreebreakfast #paleobreakfast #foodfreedom #goodeats #whole30recipes #whole30eats #whole30homies #balanceddiet #balanceandmoderation #healthylifehappylife #cleaneats #fitfoodie #feedfeed #paleorecipes #paleobreakfast #brekkie #weekendvibes #brunchsohard
Nachos are some of the best foods to consume while socializing and drinking — so like, at a tailgate. Instead of chips, this recipe calls upon bell pepper slices to give you the crunch you’d expect when eating nachos — without the hefty dose of gluten in most chips. Get Skinny Ms.'s recipe here.
oh we *very Minnesota accent* suuuuure did. 👍🏼 like a burrito bowl but stuffed into a very cute little sweet potato skin boat? like an extremely yummy beautiful delicious art project? that you get to eat? hooray for food? hooray for life? ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ sweet potatoes:⠀ roast three whole sweet potatoes at 350 degrees for 45-60 mins.⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ veggies:⠀ add 1 can of corn (rinsed and patted dry) to a skillet over medium-high heat. sprinkle with salt and whatever seasonings you'd like and sauté until browned. set aside in a bowl with 1 can of black beans (rinsed and drained). to the same pan, sauté 1/2 chopped onion with a little bit of butter until softened.⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ all together now:⠀ cut the potatoes in half and scoop out flesh, and mix with 2-4 minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, 1 oz. light cream cheese, 1/4 cup light sour cream, and 1 tsp. salt. add the corn, black beans, onion, and 1/2 cup of chopped cilantro and add mixture to the skins.⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ top with some shredded cheese and broil for a few mins until melted. enjoy!⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #sweetpotato #potatoskins #healthy #vegetarian #spicyfood #appetizer #onthetable
Potato skins and the NFL go hand-in-hand (but maybe that’s just me). This sweet potato twist will fulfill your cheesy and potato-ey cravings with the added bonus of boosted doses of potassium and fiber, you know, from the sweet potatoes. Get Pinch of Yum's recipe here.
I’ve never been much of a costume person so that part of Halloween doesn’t excite me, BUT the themed food really does. I whipped up a batch of grain free pumpkin spice cupcakes with maple cream cheese frosting for a Halloween party with friends this week and they were a hit! I served the cupcakes on @ora_home_usa napkins - an easy dispensing round napkin sold @wegmans ! You can grab the full recipe for these incredible cupcakes from the link in my bio! #ad #orahome #madaboutfood #foodstagram #eatrealfood #fuelyourbody #goodmoodfood #eattherainbow #healthyish #buzzfeedfood #huffposttaste #food52grams #eatwellbewell #eeeeeats #makesmeswhole #bonappetit #thenewhealthy #feedfeed #intuitiveeating #organicfood #healthyfood #cleaneating #cleaneats #eatclean
And for a little something sweet, cupcakes FTW! These gluten-free delights, created by Philly-based blogger Madeline Tague, require just 45 minutes to put together — fairly quick for a baking scenario — and require just 10 ingredients between the batter and frosting. Oh, and they’re totally gluten-free to boot! Get Mad About Food's recipe here.