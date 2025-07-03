Goldfish crackers hosting free pop-up car wash for travelers heading to the Jersey Shore

The snack that smiles back is offering free car washes for travelers heading to the Jersey Shore.

Goldfish crackers is hosting a pop-up at Valet Auto Wash at 551 Route 72 East in Manahawkin, New Jersey, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Branded as the Goldfish Retrieval Service, the pit stop allows road trippers to take a break, wash and vacuum their cars, and fill up on the classic snacks.

MORE: Students map Philly's happiest places and hidden gems

Drivers are welcomed with a wall of Goldfish dispensing 15 flavors of the crackers — from cheddar and pizza to spicy dill and strawberry shortcake — so that they can concoct their ultimate mix.



Provided Image/Zono Group Provided Image/Zono Group A Goldfish flavor wall makes for a free snack pick-me-up for travelers on the way to the Jersey Shore.



“Goldfish is the snack of family road trips,” Danielle Brown, vice president of marketing, said in a press release. “With the Goldfish Retrieval Service, we’re not just cleaning up your Goldfish — we're replenishing and fueling the fun by encouraging families to mix and match their favorite Goldfish flavors. It's all about keeping the smiles — and the snacking — going strong from the first mile to the last.”

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy

Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus