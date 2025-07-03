More News:

July 03, 2025

Goldfish crackers hosting free pop-up car wash for travelers heading to the Jersey Shore

The pit stop in Manahawkin offers cleaning, vacuuming and a fill up on snacks. It's open Thursday and Friday.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Jersey Shore
Goldfish Car Wash Provided Image/Zeno Group

Goldfish crackers will be giving away free car washes and snacks to travelers on their way to the Jersey Shore on Thursday and Friday. The Goldfish Retrieval Service is hosting a pop-up at 551 Route 72 East in Manahawkin, New Jersey.

The snack that smiles back is offering free car washes for travelers heading to the Jersey Shore. 

Goldfish crackers is hosting a pop-up at Valet Auto Wash at 551 Route 72 East in Manahawkin, New Jersey, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on FridayBranded as the Goldfish Retrieval Service, the pit stop allows road trippers to take a break, wash and vacuum their cars, and fill up on the classic snacks. 

MORE: Students map Philly's happiest places and hidden gems

Drivers are welcomed with a wall of Goldfish dispensing 15 flavors of the crackers — from cheddar and pizza to spicy dill and strawberry shortcake — so that they can concoct their ultimate mix. 

Goldfish Flavor WallProvided Image/Zono Group

A Goldfish flavor wall makes for a free snack pick-me-up for travelers on the way to the Jersey Shore.


“Goldfish is the snack of family road trips,” Danielle Brown, vice president of marketing, said in a press release. “With the Goldfish Retrieval Service, we’re not just cleaning up your Goldfish  we're replenishing and fueling the fun by encouraging families to mix and match their favorite Goldfish flavors. It's all about keeping the smiles — and the snacking  going strong from the first mile to the last.”

