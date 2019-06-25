More Health:

June 25, 2019

Lack of 'good' gut bacteria may be causing increase in food allergies, study suggests

Eight percent of children in the U.S. are reportedly affected by food allergies, a dramatic uptick from years past

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Health News
Bacteria gut health food allergies Klara Avsenik/Unsplash

Kombucha, pictured here, is full of the "good" kind of bacteria, probiotics. A new study believes an uptick in food allergies, especially among children, could be linked to not enough "good" bacteria in our guts these days.

Leave your preconceptions about the word 'bacteria' at the door: a new study suggests the recent increase in food allergies in young people across the country could be reversed with the presence of more bacteria.

Scientists at Boston Children's Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital published a study in the journal Nature Medicine this week, in which the authors say our increasingly sanitized society is actually causing the uptick in food allergies.

Nearly 8 percent of children in the United States are affected by food allergies, a sharp rise from a decade ago, according to the American Association for the Advancement of Science. The authors of the study hypothesized that certain lifestyle changes, including increased use of antibiotics, were leading to the increase.

The authors tested this idea by studying gut bacteria in infants with food allergies, and infants without food allergies. By studying stool samples from both groups, the researchers were able to determine a difference in the samples' bacterial makeup, according to the AAAS.

To determine what role the different bacteria played, the researchers ran an experiment: they transplanted the bacteria into allergy-prone mice. When the different bacteria were introduced, the bacteria from food-allergic babies didn't protect the mice against food allergies, while the bacteria from babies without food allergies was successful.

The team of researchers then dug deeper, looking at the successful bacteria samples. They found bacteria from the order Clostridiales was present, which had previously been noted as bacteria potentially successful in protecting against food allergies. In a subsequent test similar to the first, the researchers found both Clostridiales and Bacteroidales bacteria were successful in suppressing allergic reactions.

"The loss of these bacteria acts as a switch that makes children susceptible to food allergy," Dr. Talal Chatila, director of the Food Allergy Program at Boston Children's and a senior author on the study, told the AAAS.

Chatila said he believes this study should provide a "fundamental concept" of how food allergies come about, which researchers can use for future treatments.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Health News Philadelphia Bacteria Studies Boston Allergies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Washington team will be a dumpster fire this season
062519DanielSnyder

Business

Deptford Don Pablo's Mexican restaurant abruptly closes
Don Pablos Deptford

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: After unwarranted criticism of Reid, KC radio host needs a lesson in empathy
Andy-Reid-Chiefs_062519_usat

Healthy Eating

Americans are still eating too much potentially carcinogenic processed meat
processed meat fish consumption

Wildlife

Young minke whale dies after getting trapped in Jersey Shore marina
Sandy Hook Bay Marine

Odd News

Why do so many couples wear matching T-shirts at Disney World?
Matching T-shirts

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved