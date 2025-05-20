Gopuff is expanding its Starbucks service area and will deliver free iced coffees Wednesday

Gopuff is expanding its Starbucks service area and is celebrating by offering residents in a number of Philly neighborhoods and the surrounding suburbs a free grande iced coffee Wednesday.

The Philadelphia-based delivery service will now deliver drinks from the coffee chain 24/7 to customers in Northeast and West Philly, Germantown, Mount Airy and Chestnut Hill in the city, as well as Bethlehem, Wallingford, Brookhaven, Media and Folsom in the suburbs. The drinks are made by Starbucks-trained baristas, using official equipment and ingredients, at small fulfillment centers owned by Gopuff.

To claim the free drink, customers must order through the app, limit one per order, and the deal only applies to grande iced coffees. The drink itself is free, including the delivery fee, but customers who add additional items will have to pay a $4.95 fee for orders less than $12.95.

Gopuff was founded by Drexel University graduates Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev in 2013 to deliver snacks, toiletries and other items frequently found at convenience stores. In 2023, the company launched a pilot program to also offer Starbucks drinks to residents in Old City, Northern Liberties, Fairmount, University City and Center City.

"Gopuff is a Philadelphia success story, and I’m thrilled to see them continue to grow and innovate," Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a statement. "Having access to the Starbucks menu 24/7 is a big win, particularly for our students and third-shift workers."