More Culture:

July 01, 2020

Stop-motion Gritty commits crime on Adult Swim's 'Robot Chicken'

Sketch casts beloved Philly mascot as a vengeful skater

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Gritty
Gritty Robot Chicken KYLE ROSS/USA TODAY SPORTS

Adult Swim's "Robot Chicken" turned Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty into angry, violent wretch for a sketch on the long-running stop-motion animated series.

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty has had a busy week, first popping up in a mini-episode of Netflix's "Queer Eye" and now making an animated appearance on Adult Swim's "Robot Chicken."

No matter what Gritty does, it seems he can't quite shake the rap that he's a bit belligerent.

You'll recall that Gritty was accused last year of assaulting a 13-year-old boy during a meet and greet at the Wells Fargo Center. The Philadelphia Police Department investigated the allegations made by the boy's father and ultimately exonerated Gritty earlier this year.

Maybe it's the Broad Street Bully label, but now Gritty has been cast as a violent mascot who attacks other NHL mascots.

The "Robot Chicken" segment loosely spoofs the 1994 feud between Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigon, who was bludgeoned in the leg as part of a planned attack at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit.

In this case, Gritty is out to get Edmonton Oilers mascot Hunter, a Canadian lynx, for stealing some of his shine and rubbing it in during a skating competition.

While the sketch itself comes from deep left field, this does put Gritty in some pretty illustrious company. Everyone from Scarlett Johansson and Bryan Cranston to Chris Evans have appeared on "Robot Chicken," so good for Gritty.

If he wants plausible deniability, Gritty could point out that the Flyers logo used in the sketch is missing the third and fourth wings. Couldn't have been him. Case closed. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Gritty United States Animation Flyers Mascots

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Pederson slighted in NFL head coach rankings, Eagles 53-man roster projections, more
Pederson-McVay_063020_usat

Travel

New Jersey now wants travelers from 16 states where COVID-19 infections are rising to quarantine upon visiting
New Jersey travel advisory

Prevention

New Suburban Station vending machines sell face masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes
Suburban Station PPE vending machines

MLB

Who should the Phillies add to fill their vacant roster spots?
Mick-Abel-Phillies_061020_USAT

TV

'Queer Eye' teases one final hero for Philadelphia season
Queer Eye Gritty episode

Exhibits

Mütter Museum offers virtual tour of 'Spit Spreads Death' exhibit
Spit Spreads Death exhibit

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved