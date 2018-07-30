More Culture:

July 30, 2018

'Guardians of the Galaxy' cast stands by director James Gunn

Disney fired the director after a number of controversial tweets from his past recently resurfaced

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Controversy
European Premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - London PA Images/Sipa USA

The cast (left to right) Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, James Gunn, Kurt Russell, Karen Gillan and Michael Rooker attending The European Premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 held at the Eventim Apollo, London.

The cast of "Guardians of the Galaxy" took to social media earlier today to stand with its director, James Gunn. 

While cast members do not support the tweets that got Gunn fired, they support his “reinstatement” as "Guardians of the Galaxy" director. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff and Michael Rooker signed an open letter penning their support.

MORE CULTURE: At show, The Smashing Pumpkins tipped their hat to Dr. J, Eagles Super Bowl win | Philly-born celebrity PR pro shares his journey to success | 'Quinny from Philly' is now Beyoncé's hottest lead backup dancer

James Gunn was fired by Disney on July 20 after offensive tweets from his past had re-emerged. Gunn apologized, stating that he has “regretted” his words for many years: “Not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time.”

Saldana posted the letter to Twitter, stating, “If you please, read the statement written and signed by The Guardians of the Galaxy cast in support of James Gunn’s reinstatement as director of GOTG Volume 3.”

The cast began the letter in full support for Gunn: "We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen, and discuss.”

The letter continues and the cast commends Gunn’s character, stating, “The character he has shown in the wake of his firing is consistent with the man he was every day on set, and his apology, now and from years ago when first addressing these remarks, we believe is from the heart, a heart we all know, trust, and love.”


Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Controversy Philadelphia Twitter Celebrities Directors Social Media Chris Pratt

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection after the first few days of training camp
073018DougPederson

Odd News

Coyote spotted trotting about Chestnut Hill College's campus
Coyote sighting!

Investigations

Spring-Ford Area School District investigates teacher who wrestles as a Nazi
kevin bean blitzkrieg wwwa

NFL

Philly-bred Andrea Kremer, hall of fame bound, blazed trail for women in sports
0730_Andrea_Kremer_2_USAT

Weddings

Carson Wentz shows off honeymoon photos, new tattoo
wildflowers by design wentz wedding

Food & Drink

Made in America hosting competition to choose festival's food vendors
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Escapes

Lightning McQueen at Disneys Epcot

$109 & up -- Orlando Area Hilton Hotels With Over $200 in Extras
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.