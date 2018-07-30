'Guardians of the Galaxy' cast stands by director James Gunn

The cast of "Guardians of the Galaxy" took to social media earlier today to stand with its director, James Gunn.

While cast members do not support the tweets that got Gunn fired, they support his “reinstatement” as "Guardians of the Galaxy" director. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff and Michael Rooker signed an open letter penning their support.

James Gunn was fired by Disney on July 20 after offensive tweets from his past had re-emerged. Gunn apologized, stating that he has “regretted” his words for many years: “Not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time.”

Saldana posted the letter to Twitter, stating, “If you please, read the statement written and signed by The Guardians of the Galaxy cast in support of James Gunn’s reinstatement as director of GOTG Volume 3.”

The cast began the letter in full support for Gunn: "We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen, and discuss.”

The letter continues and the cast commends Gunn’s character, stating, “The character he has shown in the wake of his firing is consistent with the man he was every day on set, and his apology, now and from years ago when first addressing these remarks, we believe is from the heart, a heart we all know, trust, and love.”





