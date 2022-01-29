More News:

January 29, 2022

Guns pulled out by passengers in SEPTA City Hall station two days in a row

A firearm was aimed at a group of teens on Thursday, and on Friday a man brandished his weapon during an argument

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
01 29 2022 SEPTA Gun.jpg Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Guns were pulled out by passengers in SEPTA's City Hall station two days in a row this week. On Thursday afternoon, a firearm was aimed at a group of high schoolers and late on Friday night a man brandished his weapon during an argument.

Guns were pulled out in SEPTA's subway station under City Hall two days in a row this week.

The agency is looking to the public for help identifying a man who pulled out a gun during an argument in the subway station below City Hall on Friday night.

The incident happened a few minutes before midnight on the mezzanine level. Security cameras captured images of the man who was wearing a dark hat and jacket.


Investigators say no shots were fired and no injuries reported, but they still want to talk to the man in question about the incident. Anyone with information about the situation is asked to SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.

A gun was pulled out in the City Hall station on Thursday afternoon as well.

It was around 1 p.m. when a group of roughly 15 to 20 high schoolers got into an argument in the station.

Ultimately, somebody ended up pulling out a gun and pointing at some of the high schoolers. It's unclear if the person with the firearm was part of the group.

Again, no shots were fired and everyone involved in the incident had fled by the time police arrived on the scene.








