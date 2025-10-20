Halloween meets history at Pennsbury Manor’s Tricks & Treats celebration

October 20, 2025
Halloween gets a colonial twist at Pennsbury Manor this fall. On Sunday, Oct. 26, the reconstructed estate of Pennsylvania founder William Penn will host its annual Tricks & Treats event — a free, family-friendly afternoon of candy, games and 17th-century flair.
From 1 to 4 p.m., kids can collect treats from volunteers in period dress, join the jury in a reenactment of a 17th-century witch trial, or watch cider pressing and heritage dancers in action. The afternoon also features a Halloween carnival filled with games and a "magic pumpkin" show starring talking gourds.
Families are encouraged to come in costume and enjoy a festive day on the banks of the Delaware River, where history and Halloween come together for some seasonal fun.
