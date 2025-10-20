More Events:

October 20, 2025

Halloween meets history at Pennsbury Manor’s Tricks & Treats celebration

Families can enjoy candy, games and a witch trial along the Delaware River

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Halloween Pennsbury Manor
Provided Courtesy/Pennsbury Manor

On Sunday, Oct. 26, kids can trick-or-treat at Pennsbury Manor.

Halloween gets a colonial twist at Pennsbury Manor this fall. On Sunday, Oct. 26, the reconstructed estate of Pennsylvania founder William Penn will host its annual Tricks & Treats event — a free, family-friendly afternoon of candy, games and 17th-century flair.

From 1 to 4 p.m., kids can collect treats from volunteers in period dress, join the jury in a reenactment of a 17th-century witch trial, or watch cider pressing and heritage dancers in action. The afternoon also features a Halloween carnival filled with games and a "magic pumpkin" show starring talking gourds.

williampennestatepennsbury.png

Families are encouraged to come in costume and enjoy a festive day on the banks of the Delaware River, where history and Halloween come together for some seasonal fun.

Tricks & Treats at Pennsbury Manor

Sunday, Oct. 26, 1-4 p.m.
400 Pennsbury Memorial Rd.
Morrisville, Pa. 19067
Free admission

