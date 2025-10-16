Halloween takes to the rooftop at the Free Library on Oct. 30

The Free Library of Philadelphia’s Ravens on the Rooftop returns to the Parkway Central Library on Thursday, Oct. 30, transforming the rooftop terrace into a lively Halloween celebration with sweeping city views.

From 6 to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy cocktails, light bites and music under the stars, surrounded by fellow book lovers and creative costumes inspired by literature. The evening will also feature tarot card readings by Gina Tomaine and Katey Jones, a rare book display from the library’s collections, and photography by Anthony Page capturing the festivities.

Jajhira Herbert/For The Free Library of Philadelphia

Open to guests 21 and older, the event blends Halloween fun with a literary twist. Tickets are $60, with a 50% discount for Raven Society members.

More information and registration details can be found at freelibraryfoundation.org.

Thursday, Oct. 30 from 6-9 p.m.

Parkway Central Library Rooftop

1901 Vine St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

$60 admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.