Halloween takes to the rooftop at the Free Library on Oct. 30

Ravens on the Rooftop brings cocktails, costumes, tarot readings and skyline views to Parkway Central Library.

Ravens on the Rooftop - Free Library

Ravens on the Rooftop offers a spooky Halloween experience on Parkway Central Library’s rooftop terrace.

The Free Library of Philadelphia’s Ravens on the Rooftop returns to the Parkway Central Library on Thursday, Oct. 30, transforming the rooftop terrace into a lively Halloween celebration with sweeping city views.

From 6 to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy cocktails, light bites and music under the stars, surrounded by fellow book lovers and creative costumes inspired by literature. The evening will also feature tarot card readings by Gina Tomaine and Katey Jones, a rare book display from the library’s collections, and photography by Anthony Page capturing the festivities.

Ravens on the Rooftop tarot.jpg

Open to guests 21 and older, the event blends Halloween fun with a literary twist. Tickets are $60, with a 50% discount for Raven Society members.

More information and registration details can be found at freelibraryfoundation.org.

Ravens on the Rooftop

Thursday, Oct. 30 from 6-9 p.m.
Parkway Central Library Rooftop
1901 Vine St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
$60 admission

