Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game

The Philadelphia Eagles got their asses kicked by the New York Giants a couple weeks ago. On Sunday, they returned the favor. As always, win, lose, or tie, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'Reborn Bullies' Award 💪: The Eagles' trenches

The Eagles got flat-out bullied by this Giants team Week 6. It was one of the worst performances we have seen from the Eagles' trenches in recent memory, as the Giants' defensive line dominated the Eagles' offensive line, and the Giants' offense ran all over the Eagles' defense.

In Week 8, the big boys on both sides of the line for the Eagles played with pride, and outclassed the Giants.

As a team, the Eagles outgained the Giants 276 to 68 on the ground, while also sacking Jaxson Dart five times. The Eagles have hung their hat on line play during their successful stretch from 2017 to the present day, but we haven't always seen that this season. Sunday was a vintage Eagles performance in the trenches.

2) The 'It's Been a While' Award 😌: Saquon Barkley

On the second play of the game, Barkley ripped off a 65-yard TD run.

Credit Brett Toth, Landon Dickerson, Jordan Mailata, and DeVonta Smith on that play for blocks that helped spring the TD run, and credit Barkley for blowing past safety Tyler Nubin like Nubin had cinderblocks for feet.

In 2024, Barkley had 17 carries of 20+ yards. His longest run of the 2025 season before his 65-yard gallop on Sunday was 18 yards. Today was confirmation that Barkley can still break a big one.

After Barkley's last carry of the day — a 28-yard sprint down the right sideline — Barkley pulled up at the end of his run and looked gimpy heading off the field before taking a trip to the medical tent. The team later announced it was a groin injury.

But at least it comes at the right time, with the Eagles on their bye Week 9.

3) The 'Tank You Very Much' Award 🪖: Tank Bigsby

After Barkley went down, Bigsby took over at running back and kind of crushed it. He finished with 9 carries for 104 yards (11.6 YPC), including this badass run that put him over the century mark on the day (video via @Eaglesfans9):

I think Eagles fans can get behind that kind of effort.

4) The 'Efficiency' Award 🎯: Jalen Hurts

Hurts had to carry the Eagles to a win in Minnesota a week ago. Against the Giants on Sunday with a comfortable lead for most of the day, Hurts merely needed to be efficient, and that he was.

Hurts finished 15 of 20 for 179 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, and a QB rating of 141.5.

Over the last two games, Hurts is 34 of 43 for 505 yards, 7 TDs, and 0 INTs, for a QB rating of 155.2.

5) The 'End Zone Magnet' Award 🧲: Dallas Goedert

Goedert had just 3 catches for 28 yards, but two of his receptions were for touchdowns.

Goedert previously never had more than 5 TD receptions in a single season. He now has 7 TDs in 7 games played this season.

6) The 'Who Needs Him?' Award 🤷‍♂️: A.J. Brown

Well, the Eagles need him, frankly. But for one game, they didn't.

7) The 'Blood Pressure' Award 🤯: Brian Daboll

Giants head coach Brian Daboll leads the NFL in blood pressure. His head nearly exploded several times throughout this game:

But also, he made a few asinine decisions on Sunday. To begin, he threw a challenge flag on a play in which Jalen Hurts was stripped on a Tush Push. The referees blew the whistle, and ruled that Hurts' forward progress had stopped.

To be fair, it was a bad call. The Giants were hosed out of a turnover, and the Eagles would finish that drive with a touchdown. Daboll had a right to be upset. But after the referee announced that it was an unreviewable play, Daboll threw his challenge flag again, like a toddler throwing a temper tantrum.

The Giants were stripped of one of their timeouts, which they could have used at the end of the first half.

Then later, on a 2nd and 11 play, Hurts completed a 5-yard pass to Goedert, but Jordan Mailata was flagged for being an ineligible receiver downfield. The Giants declined the penalty, lol. They chose a 3rd and 6 over a 2nd and 16.

Before the next play was run, the referee looked at the Eagles' sideline and shrugged, like, "I don't understand that decision either."

And then of course, on the next play, this happened:

If I were the Giants' owner, Daboll would be a goner. I mean, he'd have been a goner a long time ago if I were their owner, but whatever.

8) The 'Separation' Award 🛣️: The Eagles, in the standings

With this win, the Eagles inched closer toward becoming the first NFC East team to repeat as divisional champs in more than 20 years. The updated NFC East standings:

NFC East Record Div record GB Eagles 6-2 2-1 - Cowboys 3-3-1 2-1 2 Commanders 3-4 1-1 2.5 Giants 2-6 1-3 4



As of this writing, the Cowboys are losing 30-17 to the Broncos. The Commanders play the Chiefs on Monday Night Football, and are double-digit underdogs.

Meanwhile, the Eagles gained ground on the other 5-2 NFC teams who had byes this week, like the Lions, Rams, and Seahawks, as well as the previously 5-2 49ers, who lost to the Texans.

9) The Rest Up Award 🛌: The Eagles, on their bye week

The Eagles will be on their bye Week 9. They pretty badly need to heal up physically and mentally. The next time they take the field will be November 10, in Green Bay. By then, important players like WR A.J. Brown, C Cam Jurgens, EDGE Nolan Smith, and EDGE Brandon Graham could be ready to play again.

10) The 'It's Your Show' Award 🤝: Howie Roseman

Before the Eagles play another game, the trade deadline (November 4) will come and go. Roseman will probably make a trade or two. Will it be for an edge defender? A cornerback? Will they do something crazy? We'll find out over the next nine days.