More Sports:

August 30, 2018

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Jets preseason game

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
083018ChristianHackenberg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

"I believe God made me for a purpose," said Christian Hackenberg in his post-game press conference, probably. "He made me fast, and when I run, I feel his pleasure."

Pop the champagne. The Philadelphia Eagles' preseason is over. After dropping their first three meaningless contests, the Birds pulled out a scintillating 10-9 win over the New York Jets that will surely be discussed for centuries.

As always, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'Main Event' Award: Carson Wentz

The most compelling thing that happened in preseason game No. 4 was Carson Wentz's warmup more than two hours before kickoff.

He threw...

And he threw some more...

And he did agility drills...

I would like to reiterate my position that I think Wentz is starting Week 1.

2) The 'Next Level Rest Your Players' Award: Doug Pederson

Tonight was the first time I've ever seen a head coach rest his third quarterback in a preseason game to keep him safe. Pederson (rightfully) opted to sit Nate Sudfeld, letting Joe Callahan and Christian Hackenberg take all the mop-up fourth preseason game reps. 

3) The 'Redemption' Award: Cameron Johnston

After a bad start to camp, Johnston had a legitimately really good preseason, booming deep punts in "blast away" situations, and placing the ball nicely in or around the 10 in "pin 'em deep" scenarios.

Yes, the punter gets the fourth award of the night.

4) The 'Preseason Beast' Award: Steven Means

Means had 3 sacks and a forced fumble against the Jets, as he was dominant (as he always is) in the preseason games. Means has had at least two sacks in all three of his preseasons with the Eagles.

• 2018: 4 sacks, 1 FF

• 2017: 2.5 sacks

• 2016: 2 sacks, 1 FF

Yes, I actually researched this.

5) The 'Fourth Running Back' Award: Christian Hackenberg

Hackenberg threw two ugly interceptions, and just looked, you know, bad. Well, bad as a thrower of the football, anyway. As a runner with the football, he's basically a combination of Walter Payton and Barry Sanders.

Hack had 65 yards on 5 carries, out-gaining Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement, Darren Sproles, Matt Jones, Wendell Smallwood, and Donnel Pumphrey this preseason. Just make him the fourth running back.

Yeah, OK, I know, he fumbled once. Shut up.

6) The 'Come On, Man' Award: Markus Wheaton and Joe Callahan

In the first quarter, Wheaton got wiiiiiide open on a deep post, but Callahan badly underthrew him, leading to an incompletion. Wheaton is trying to make the team, and that would-be touchdown may have screwed him.

7) The 'Meh' Award: Josh Adams

I still think Adams makes the team, but he had a pretty blah showcase game, carrying the ball 13 times for 27 yards.

8) The 'New Year' Award: Doug Pederson

Pederson is going to take down a Super Bowl sign in the locker room at the request of the players, who think it's a new year and don't want to be content with past accomplishments.

Does that have anything to do with this game? Well, no, but John Clark tweeted it during the game, so I'm using it.

9) The 'Ice Water in the Veins' Award: Jake Elliott

Elliott made a HUUUUUGE kick, nailing a PAT to put the Eagles ahead 10-9, and sealing the win. I rank Elliott's career kicks like this:

  1. PAT to beat the Jets in the 4th preseason game, thus avoiding overtime and making me watch this game for another minute longer.
  2. His Super Bowl kick.
  3. The 61-yarder against the Giants.

Many thanks, Jake.

10) The 'Thank God' Award: Everybody

The preseason is over.

MORE: Final observations: Eagles 10, Jets 9 | First half observations: Jets 3, Eagles 0 | Miller Lite is giving Philly free SEPTA rides in honor of the Eagles home opener

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia 10 awards

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Jets preseason game
083018ChristianHackenberg

Prisons

Pennsylvania state prisons placed on indefinite lockdown after recent rash of staff illnesses
prison strike barbed wire

Health News

Cracking the sugar code: Why the 'glycome' is the next big thing in health and medicine
08292018_sugar_crystals_Flickr

Eagles

Final observations: The good, bad and ugly from Eagles-Jets
083018-GregWard-USAToday

Food & Drink

Rosy's Taco Bar, named for a president's half-brother, is opening in Fitler Square
Rosy's Taco Bar

Schools

Philly public schools to close early again for excessive heat on Thursday
Carroll - School District of Philadelphia

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Tampa Bay

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.