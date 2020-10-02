Investigative reporter Harry Hairston departing NBC10 after 17 years

October 02, 2020
Veteran NBC10 reporter Harry Hairston will be leaving the station after nearly 17 years as an investigative reporter in the Philadelphia region.
Hairston took the lead on range of major stories after joining the station in 2004. He was the first in the nation to report on sexual misconduct charges filed against comedian Bill Cosby in 2015. He also interviewed Rabbi Fred Neulander, who was convicted of hiring two men to kill his wife in Cherry Hill in 1994, during a visit to a maximum security New Jersey prison in 2012.
In an emotional farewell, NBC10 compiled a highlight reel of some of Hairston's best on-air moments and the stories he's covered over the years.
Hairston, a Pittsburgh native, also thanked Philadelphia for warming to him and supporting his work from day one.
"I've just got to say to you, Philadelphia, you embraced me when I got here in 2004," Hairston said. "Philly, you adopted me. You didn't let me go. I felt your love. And I only hope that I served you well."
Hairston has won multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmy awards for his work and in 2011 was named "Journalist of the Year" by the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists.
It appears Hairston plans to retire, and he's got one thing on his mind.
"You know, all things come down to golf now," Hairston said.