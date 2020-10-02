Investigative reporter Harry Hairston departing NBC10 after 17 years

Veteran NBC10 reporter Harry Hairston will be leaving the station after nearly 17 years as an investigative reporter in the Philadelphia region.

Hairston took the lead on range of major stories after joining the station in 2004. He was the first in the nation to report on sexual misconduct charges filed against comedian Bill Cosby in 2015. He also interviewed Rabbi Fred Neulander, who was convicted of hiring two men to kill his wife in Cherry Hill in 1994, during a visit to a maximum security New Jersey prison in 2012.

In an emotional farewell, NBC10 compiled a highlight reel of some of Hairston's best on-air moments and the stories he's covered over the years.

"It's been a great time," Hairston said during Thursday's afternoon broadcast. "I've got to tell you, I am so blessed for 40 years in the business, 17 right here in Philadelphia. God has blessed me to give me an opportunity to do this. My family has supported me. NBC10 has supported me like crazy over the years. I couldn't have done all this without them."

Hairston, a Pittsburgh native, also thanked Philadelphia for warming to him and supporting his work from day one.