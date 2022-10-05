More Events:

October 05, 2022

Make your own cider using authentic apple press during Dilworth Park's fall festival

Harvest Weekend runs this weekend and offers plenty for the whole family, like pumpkin carving demonstrations, magicians and music from local bands

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Dilworth Park
Harvest Weekend Dilworth Park Provided image/Center City District

Center City District's free Harvest Weekend festival is returning to Dilworth Park Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9 with seasonal food and drinks, a hay maze, live music and a market.

Center City District is helping people get in the fall mood with three days full of free autumnal activities this weekend.

Harvest Weekend returns to Dilworth Park from Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9. The event features seasonal food and drinks, live music and activities that the whole family can enjoy. 

MORE: Celebrate Halloween with a costume party at the Museum of Illusions

The festival kicked off early with the park's popular Hay Maze on the Greenfield Lawn, which opened last Friday. The maze is open each day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will run through Sunday, Oct. 9.

Attendees this weekend can expect entertainment from local bands and DJs, strolling performers like scarecrow stilt walkers and magicians, live pumpkin carving demonstrations and pumpkin painting for kids.

Temple University's Spirit Squad and Pep Band will join the festivities on Friday at 6 p.m. to perform their fight song.

On Saturday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., guests of all ages can use an authentic apple press to make their own fresh cider. Later that afternoon, at 4:15 p.m., attendees 21-and-over can take part in a stein-hoisting contest presented by Troeg's Oktoberfest.

Food and beverages will be sold at multiple locations throughout the park during the weekend, including Oktoberfest-themed favorites like bratwurst, Bavarian pretzels and a host of local and craft beers and cocktails.

The Made in Philadelphia Fall Market returns in conjunction with the festival, boasting more than 60 vendors selling treats, trinkets and handmade artwork. The market will be open Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

A full schedule of Harvest Weekend events can be found online.

Harvest Weekend

Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9
Hours vary | Free to attend
Dilworth Park
1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Dilworth Park Philadelphia Family-Friendly Fall Center City District Center City

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Oksana Maslova & Serling Baca

Join Philadelphia Ballet for an enchanting story of happily ever after!
Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA aims to make bus system more reliable with proposed network overhaul plan
SEPTA bus revolution draft routes

Sponsored

Penn Medicine's Female Urology Program offers women relief for pelvic problems arising from childbirth
Purchased -

Children's Health

Tylenol use during pregnancy may contribute to sleep, memory problems in preschoolers
Tylenol Pregnancy Penn State

Eagles

Eagles at Cardinals: Five matchups to watch
100522KylerMurray

Food & Drink

Amada, Chef Jose Garces' Spanish tapas restaurant, to open new outpost in Radnor
Amada Radnor Jose Garces

Holiday

Philadelphia goes to the Upside Down: 'Stranger Things' pop-up opens at Uptown Beer Garden
100222-stranger-things-uptown-beer-garden-popup.jpg

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved