Make your own cider using authentic apple press during Dilworth Park's fall festival

Center City District is helping people get in the fall mood with three days full of free autumnal activities this weekend.

Harvest Weekend returns to Dilworth Park from Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9. The event features seasonal food and drinks, live music and activities that the whole family can enjoy.

The festival kicked off early with the park's popular Hay Maze on the Greenfield Lawn, which opened last Friday. The maze is open each day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will run through Sunday, Oct. 9.

Attendees this weekend can expect entertainment from local bands and DJs, strolling performers like scarecrow stilt walkers and magicians, live pumpkin carving demonstrations and pumpkin painting for kids.

Temple University's Spirit Squad and Pep Band will join the festivities on Friday at 6 p.m. to perform their fight song.