Make your own cider using authentic apple press during Dilworth Park's fall festival

Center City District is helping people get in the fall mood with three days full of free autumnal activities this weekend.
Harvest Weekend returns to Dilworth Park from Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9. The event features seasonal food and drinks, live music and activities that the whole family can enjoy.
The festival kicked off early with the park's popular Hay Maze on the Greenfield Lawn, which opened last Friday. The maze is open each day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will run through Sunday, Oct. 9.
Attendees this weekend can expect entertainment from local bands and DJs, strolling performers like scarecrow stilt walkers and magicians, live pumpkin carving demonstrations and pumpkin painting for kids.
Temple University's Spirit Squad and Pep Band will join the festivities on Friday at 6 p.m. to perform their fight song.
On Saturday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., guests of all ages can use an authentic apple press to make their own fresh cider. Later that afternoon, at 4:15 p.m., attendees 21-and-over can take part in a stein-hoisting contest presented by Troeg's Oktoberfest.
Food and beverages will be sold at multiple locations throughout the park during the weekend, including Oktoberfest-themed favorites like bratwurst, Bavarian pretzels and a host of local and craft beers and cocktails.
The Made in Philadelphia Fall Market returns in conjunction with the festival, boasting more than 60 vendors selling treats, trinkets and handmade artwork. The market will be open Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
A full schedule of Harvest Weekend events can be found online.
