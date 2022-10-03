More Events:

October 03, 2022

Museum of Illusions to unveil spooky makeover during Halloween events

The venue will host trick-or-treating as well as two 21-and-older costume parties

Holiday Museums
Museum of Illusions Halloween Courtesy of/Philly PR Girl

Guests of all ages can enjoy the Halloween season at the Museum of Illusions, which is hosting two 21-and-older costume parties plus family-friendly trick-or-treating.

This spooky season, Museum of Illusions is hosting multiple events that cater to guests of all ages.

The museum is hosting two 21-and-older "Tricks, Treats, and Beats" costume parties to show off the festive fall decor that complements its illusions this season. Family-friendly trick-or-treating will be held during Halloween weekend.

MORE: Philadelphia goes to the Upside Down: 'Stranger Things' pop-up opens at Uptown Beer Garden

"Tricks, Treats, and Beats" will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Thursday, Oct. 27, from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., offering visitors the opportunity to experience the museum after dark.

The 21-and-older Halloween-themed parties will feature haunted decor, DJ entertainment and cocktails. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Tickets, which include two drinks, are on sale now for $39.

Younger guests looking to celebrate the season are invited to trick-or-treating events at the museum, beginning Friday, Oct. 28, and continuing through Halloween night on Monday, Oct. 31.

The Museum of Illusions opened in the city in March 2022. It offers an immersive experience full of optical illusions, holograms and hands-on Philly-themed installations. 

Tricks, Treats, and Beats

Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Thursday, Oct. 27
7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. | $39
Museum of Illusions
401 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

