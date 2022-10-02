Philadelphia goes to the Upside Down: 'Stranger Things' pop-up opens at Uptown Beer Garden

Uptown Beer Garden recently debuted a Halloween makeover that will have patrons wondering whether they've traveled through their TV screens into Hawkins, Indiana.

Just in time for spooky season, Center City's largest beer garden is now "Uptown Upside Down," a "Stranger Things" themed pop-up complete with props, characters, cocktails and art based on the popular Netflix show, which aired its penultimate fourth season this summer.

When the sun goes down, visitors to the 18,000 square foot space will find replicas of iconic "Stranger Things" characters like the Demogorgons, Demodogs, supervillain Vecna guarding City Hall and even Max levitating high above the SEPTA station. Props like Joyce's couch, the portal to the Upside Down and the Surfer Boy Pizza Van make for the perfect photo opportunities. To set the mood, a curated playlist will feature some of the top hits from the show's soundtrack.



This year's Halloween pop-up was put together by owner Teddy Sourias and Craft Concepts Group.

"After the instant success of Tinsel Christmas Pop-up Bar and Nightmare Before Tinsel, I always wanted to have a giant outdoor Halloween pop-up at Uptown Beer Garden," Sourias said in a release. "The theme was an easy choice, as our team at Craft Concepts Group are obsessed with the show. We engaged with local artists to really go for authentic pieces and go above and beyond anything we have ever done before ... We can't wait to see everyone out this October!"

Cocktails for sale at the pop-up include concoctions with names "Stranger Things" fans would recognize, including "Hellfire," "Scoops Ahoy" and "Chrissy Wake Up." Hungry guests can enjoy a new menu of fall favorite foods.



Uptown Beer Garden is open seven days a week during spooky season, with hours varying by the day. Uptown Upside Down is a family-friendly event, with children and teens under 21 welcome with a parent or guardian any day of the week besides Fridays and Saturdays after 8 p.m.

The "Stranger Things" beer garden comes at an opportune time, considering the show's star Noah Schnapp recently moved on campus at the University of Pennsylvania to begin his freshman year. Perhaps he's had enough of the Demogorgons, though.