October 20, 2022

Watch a spooky performance during Philly School of Circus Arts' Halloween celebration

The event at the Mount Airy campus features haunted pathways, games and craft activities from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Holidays Halloween
Haunted Circus Halloween 2022 Courtesy/Philadelphia School of Circus Arts

The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts transformed its building into a haunted attraction this Halloween season. Guests can experience haunted pathways and circus performances during this family-friendly event.

The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts is getting in the Halloween spirit next week with a spooky experience that will be fun for the whole family.

PSCA's Haunted Circus will take place on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 at the school's campus in Mount Airy. The event features haunted pathways, circus performances, games and craft activities. 

Tickets, available online, cost $15 for adults and $10 for children. There are six ticketed times every 15 minutes from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m on both days. All attendees will gather for a grand finale performance at 8 p.m.

“Haunted Circus Mansion is one of Philly Circus's biggest annual events,"  said PSCA’s Haunted Circus Mansion Coordinator Victoria Pirenoglu. "Every year our students both adult and youth get excited about putting together fun, eerie, sometimes silly Halloween acts for the public. This year our haunted path is being done by our Youth Troupe - be prepared to see some spooky creatures!”

Guests will start with a 10-minute walk through different scary scenes. If you can stomach the spooky sights, you will move on to the building's sanctuary, where a Halloween celebration awaits with drinks, dancing and a haunted circus show with a fiery ending performed by PSCA youth troupes.

“Philadelphia School of Circus Arts has a history of presenting some exciting Halloween shows," said Pirenoglu. "The building and grounds have so much character and personality, every year we are trying something new to add life to different parts of campus and create a different experience than the year before. We hope to see everyone out from our Mt. Airy and Germantown community, as well as families from around the region.”

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts Haunted Circus

Friday, Oct. 28; Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
Begins at 6:30 p.m. | Tickets $10 for children, $15 for Adults
Philadelphia School of Circus Arts
6452 Greene St., Philadelphia, PA 19119
