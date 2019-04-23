Healthy eating campaign aimed at millennials and generation Z

As with most things, there’s the theory and practice of healthy eating — two very different things.

We know we should be eating more fruits and vegetables every day — according to the USDA, adults should be consuming two cups of whole fruits and 2.5 cups of varied vegetables every day — but it takes work and moves us away from some of our favorite (and delicious) foods.

Health and human interest organizations challenge themselves to get creative with ways to encourage Americans to eat healthier. The Produce for Better Health Foundation is one of those organizations; it's “Fruits & Veggies More Matters" campaign encouraging people to up their fruit and veggie intake may be familiar.

The foundation exclusively announced to USA Today on Tuesday a new campaign in the works to promote a more nutrient-rich diet in Americans. This new crusade comes after the publication of research showing nine out of 10 U.S. adults still don’t reach the daily recommended fruit and vegetable intake.

“Have a plant” is the organization’s new recommendation. Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, the foundation's president and CEO, talked with USA Today:

“There is a shift from knowledge-based recommendations inclusive of facts and figures to this more emotion, feeling-based message and giving suggestions, actions and ideas,” she said in an exclusive interview with USA TODAY. “This is what Millennials and Gen Z are asking of us. An invitation to consume more versus a command of how many.”



As a supplemental effort to the “have a plant” campaign targeting millennials and generation Z, the Produce for Better Health Foundation has compiled a network of influencers and created an eye-catching website in an effort to engage these savvy generations.

Check out USA Today's full story here, including other key findings from the Produce for Better Health Foundation's research.