August 29, 2018

HBO phases out adult programming to focus on original content

By Virginia Streva
Early televisions were hulking, humpbacked things that attempted to conjure programming signals from the air using thin metal sticks.

HBO and Cinemax have discontinued their late night adult programming, including films and series such as “Taxicab Confessions,” and “Cathouse.” HBO confirmed with the Los Angeles Times the network officially stopped airing and streaming the content this summer. 

While rival Showtime has not stopped airing its adult programming, such broadcasts on HBO and Cinemax – nicknamed "Skinemax" by some because of its late-night adult movies – have been on the decline for a while now.  

HBO pointed out that this move has nothing to do with the cable network's recent acquisition by AT&T, but more so to do with a lack of interest in that kind of programming.

“While we’re greatly ramping up our other original program offerings, there hasn’t been a strong demand for this kind of adult programming, perhaps because it’s easily available elsewhere," an HBO representative told the Los Angeles Times.

This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, considering in 2013 HBO president Michael Lombardo, announced a plan to shift the network's content to focus on original series.

With shows like "Game of Thrones," "Veep," and "Westworld," its clear that HBO has expanded on this front.

The move does not appear to impact the continuation of the "The Deuce," HBO's critically acclaimed scripted drama about the early days of the porn industry, starring Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Franco. "The Deuce" returns for its second season on Sept. 9 at 9 P.M.

