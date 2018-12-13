This healthy broccoli recipe tastes oddly like … Doritos?

The colder months — especially during the holiday season — are prime time for all of the not-so healthy, yet utterly delicious, comfort foods. You need to stay warm after all, and what better way than a big ol’ batch of pasta or a thick and decadent soup.

In light of this, our once high vegetable intake can tend to tank. Fortunately, however, there are recipes that are completely packed with nutrient-rich vegetables that also manage to be comforting enough to taste like our favorite junk foods.

This yogurt and spice roasted broccoli is a prime example of just that. According to Bon Appetit, who also created the recipe, “it's not not reminiscent of a nacho cheese Dorito, and it's much more delicious than broccoli is normally allowed to be.”

The aroma of nacho-cheese is thanks to the yogurt marinade, which is fortified with warm spices like hot paprika, coriander, and turmeric. The only other ingredients you need to throw this recipe together is the broccoli itself, yogurt, a clove of garlic and some oil for baking. Then the coated broccoli will bake in a 425-degree over for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Blanching the broccoli florets prior to baking, an encouraged but not mandatory step, results in part of what makes this recipe so drool-worthy — it tenderizes the broccoli before roasting. Oh, and after baking, a sprinkling of nutritional yeast not only adds some extra nutrients, but an extra cheesy flavor to boot!

Check out the full yogurt and spice roasted broccoli recipe here for a healthy side dish to keep your veggie-intake high amidst the well-deserved holiday indulgences.