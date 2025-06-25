Fewer Americans are dying of heart attacks, but other heart disease fatalities have surged

Heart attack deaths have plummeted in the last five decades, but deaths from all other heart disease issues have spiked, a new study shows.

Heart disease has been the leading cause of death in the United States for more than a century, but overall heart disease deaths fell 66% between 1970 and 2022, according to an analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published Wednesday. That drop was spurned by a nearly 90% decline in heart attack fatalities during that time.



"(T)here have been great strides made in helping people survive initial acute cardiac events that were once considered a death sentence," Dr. Sara King, the study's lead author and a resident at Stanford School of Medicine, said in a statement.

But deaths from all other heart disease issues increased by 81%, presenting a mixed picture of strides in cardiovascular treatment. There are significant challenges that still need to be addressed, King said.

Heart disease accounted for nearly one-third of all deaths during the 52-year study period. In 1970, heart disease represented 41% of total deaths. By 2022, it only accounted for 24%.

Improved cardiac imaging, the invention of coronary artery bypass grafting, the advent of cholesterol-lowering statins and other medical advances contributed to the decrease in heart disease deaths – as did public health measures, such as smoke-free policies.

In 1970, more than half of people who died from heart disease-related causes died from heart attacks. In 2022, heart attacks only accounted for one-third of heart disease deaths. The increased use of CPR and automated external defibrillators outside hospital settings has contributed to the reduction in heart attack deaths.

On the other hand, heart disease deaths from heart failure, hypertensive heart disease and arrhythmia rose from 9% in 1970 to 47% in 2022. Significant increases in obesity, type 2 diabetes and hypertension since 1970 are contributing factors.

The death rate from arrhythmias rose 450% during the time period – but still only accounted for 4% of all heart disease deaths. The death rates from heart failure and hypertensive disease increased by 146% and 106%, respectively.

Types of heart disease

Here is more information about the cause of several types of heart disease and their symptoms:

Heart attacks are caused when arteries delivering blood and oxygen to the heart become clogged by fatty deposits that have built up. Symptoms vary but may include chest pain and tightness, shortness of breath and pain that spreads to the shoulder, arm, back, neck and jaw.

Arrhythmias occur when electrical signals that regulate heartbeats are disrupted, causing the heart to beat too fast, too slow or irregularly. Symptoms may include a fluttering, pounding or racing in the chest, slow or fast heartbeat, chest pain, shortness of breath, lightheadedness and fainting.

Heart failure happens when the heart cannot pump enough blood, causing blood and fluids to build up in other parts of the body including the lungs, legs and feet. Symptoms may include shortness of breath and waking up short of breath at night, swelling in the ankles, legs and abdomen, weight gain and heart palpitations.

Hypertensive disease, or high blood pressure, occurs when the force of blood flow through arteries is too high, making the heart work harder. High blood pressure over time can damage arteries and the heart. Hypertension is called the "silent killer" because most of the time there are no clear symptoms.