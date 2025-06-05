Rock band Heart's instruments stolen before Atlantic City show

A Pleasantville man allegedly stole a guitar and mandolin from the rock band Heart ahead of the rock band's show last weekend at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Police are searching for the missing instruments, including one that was sold.

The thefts occurred Friday night – one night before the legacy band's opened its summer tour at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

In an Instagram post, Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson said the "irreplaceable" instruments were taken from an area where gear had been set up on the eve of the show. Wilson's purple, custom-built Fender Telecaster was stolen along with a vintage 1966 Gibson mandolin that band member Paul Moak has played for more than 25 years.

"These instruments are more than just tools of our trade — they're extensions of our musical souls," Wilson said. "The baritone Tele was made uniquely for me, and Paul's mandolin has been with him for decades. We're heartbroken, and we're asking for their safe return — no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable."

Surveillance footage from the arena allegedly shows Garfield Bennett, 57, stealing the instruments, police said. Bennett also allegedly was caught on video attempting to sell the instruments while walking around Atlantic City.

One of the instruments was sold, but is still missing, police said. They did not say which instrument was sold. The location of the other instrument also is unknown.

Atlantic City Police Department/Facebook A custom guitar and vintage mandolin were stolen from Heart before the band's show last weekend at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Bennett was arrested Wednesday when police encountered him on the 1000 block of Kentucky Avenue. He has been charged with burglary and theft, and he's being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Police urged anyone in possession of the instruments to contact authorities and voluntarily surrender them.

"If not surrendered, and the individual is located in possession of the stolen items, they will be arrested and criminally charged with receiving of stolen property," police said.

Heart formed in the 1970s with a lineup led by sisters Nancy and Ann Wilson. They blended influences of hard rock and folk to create a sound that took off in the 80s and 90s. They are best-known for hard-driving hits like "Barracuda" and power ballads like "Alone."

The band's is being joined on its Royal Flush tour by Upper Darby native and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Todd Rundgren.

Atlantic City police said anyone with information about the missing instruments can contact the department's criminal investigations section at (609) 347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to 847411, starting the the message with "ACPD."