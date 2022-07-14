More Events:

July 14, 2022

Heart + Paw to host block party in celebration of American Veterinary Convention

Food, drinks and live music will be available on Saturday, July 30 at the center's Ludlow Street location

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Convention
Heart + Paw AVMA Block Party Street View/Google

On Saturday, July 30, from 5 to 8 p.m., Heart + Paw is hosting a Block Party for attendees of the American Veterinary Medical Association Conference, which brings 10 thousand people to the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Guests will enjoy food, drinks and live music at Heart + Paw's Ludlow Street location.

It's time to "pawty," because Philadelphia's Heart + Paw veterinary center is throwing a Block Party in honor of the American Veterinary Medical Association Convention coming to the city.

On Saturday, July 30, from 5 to 8 p.m., Heart + Paw invites veterinarians, vet techs, client service representatives, dog daycare providers, support staff and convention attendees to take a few steps away from the Convention Center to enjoy food, drinks and live music at their Ludlow Street location.

MORE: Genie's Secret Bazaar at Fashion District Philadelphia features fortune tellers, magicians and acrobats

During the Block Party, guests can enjoy food and drinks from Iron Hill Brewery, Burrito Feliz and Pink's Water Ice, along with live music from SNACKTIME, Philadelphia's popular brass band.

The AVMA Convention draws more than 10,000 attendees from around the country and is back in-person this year at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from July 29 to Aug. 2.

Prospective Block Party attendees are required to RSVP for the event online to save themselves a spot on the guest list. The party will be held rain or shine.

Heart + Paw Block Party

Saturday, July 30 
5 to 8 p.m. | free
1111 Ludlow Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Convention Philadelphia Veterinarians Convention Center Live Music Music

Videos

Featured

Limited - DOM IRRERA at Live!

Dom Irrera to perform at Live! Casino & Hotel this month
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer

Just In

Must Read

Education

Lancaster County school district adopts athletic policy restricting trans students in sports
Trans Sports Lancaster County

Sponsored

IBEW leads charge for electric vehicles
Purchased - Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Women's Health

To address racial disparities, IBX is now connecting members to maternal health organizations
Maternal Mortality Disparities

Eagles

Ranking every Eagles pass rusher ever
Reggie-White-Eagles-pass-rush_071322_USAT

Shopping

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie brand opens store at King of Prussia Mall
King of Prussia Mall Savage X Fenty

Shopping

Pop-up market at Mural City Garden to highlight LGBTQ small businesses
Philly Queer Flea

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved