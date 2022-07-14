Heart + Paw to host block party in celebration of American Veterinary Convention

It's time to "pawty," because Philadelphia's Heart + Paw veterinary center is throwing a Block Party in honor of the American Veterinary Medical Association Convention coming to the city.

On Saturday, July 30, from 5 to 8 p.m., Heart + Paw invites veterinarians, vet techs, client service representatives, dog daycare providers, support staff and convention attendees to take a few steps away from the Convention Center to enjoy food, drinks and live music at their Ludlow Street location.

During the Block Party, guests can enjoy food and drinks from Iron Hill Brewery, Burrito Feliz and Pink's Water Ice, along with live music from SNACKTIME, Philadelphia's popular brass band.

The AVMA Convention draws more than 10,000 attendees from around the country and is back in-person this year at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from July 29 to Aug. 2.

Prospective Block Party attendees are required to RSVP for the event online to save themselves a spot on the guest list. The party will be held rain or shine.



5 to 8 p.m. | free

1111 Ludlow Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107



Saturday, July 30