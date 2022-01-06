More Health:

January 06, 2022

Hepatitis A outbreak linked to Montgomery County restaurant, Department of Health says

Officials recommend anyone unvaccinated for the virus who may have been exposed to get a shot within two weeks

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Hepatitis A
01 06 2022 Hepatitis A Outbreak.jpeg Willfred Wende/Pixabay

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is investigating a hepatitis A outbreak in Montgomery County stemming from an unnamed Italian restaurant. At least eight people may have been infected and one death may be linked to the outbreak.

A hepatitis A outbreak has been linked to a Montgomery County Italian restaurant and is currently being investigated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Officials have identified eight laboratory-confirmed cases with one possible death that may be connected to the unnamed eatery, according to a notice released on Wednesday by DOH.

Of seven people who tested positive that DOH was able to get information from, six are currently hospitalized.

"The Montgomery County Office of Public Health is not naming the restaurant because they are confident there is minimal risk of ongoing spread or transmission from that location," the county told 6ABC.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by a highly transmissible virus. The severity of the infection can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious disease lasting several months. However, most people who contract the virus do not get seriously ill.

The virus is generally spread when people come into trace amounts of stool from an infected person through food, drink or an object. The disease can also be spread through close contact, like caring for or having sex with with an infected person.

Certain populations are particularly at risk of contracting the disease including the homeless, drug users and men who have sex with men.

Signs and symptoms of the disease can last up to two months and include fatigue, nausea, stomach pain and jaundice.

Luckily, the disease is preventable via a vaccine. DOH recommends that anyone who may have come in contact with the virus and hasn't been vaccinated get a dose within two weeks of their exposure.

Unfortunately, hepatitis A outbreaks aren't uncommon. Since 2017, Pennsylvania and the nation have experienced several large-scale outbreaks per DOH's notice.

In October, the Keystone State was one of 24 with an ongoing outbreak and officials were tracking an increased number of outbreaks in Philadelphia proper over the course of 2021.

To report suspected clusters of hepatitis A, Pennsylvania residents can call (877) PA-HEALTH or their local health department.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Hepatitis A Montgomery County Restaurants Infection Outbreak

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - young man wearing headset and play computer video games online

How too much gaming can negatively impact your health
Purchased - A woman breastfeeding her child

The benefits and challenges of breastfeeding for new parents

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five players to watch
Gardner_Minshew_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese136.jpg

Old City

The View at Old City’s luxury apartments offer the largest floorplans in the neighborhood
Limited - The View at Old City Patio Outdoor

Investigations

12 people die in Fairmount rowhome fire; 8 victims were children
Philadelphia Fairmount row home fire

Health News

Rowan University, Virtua Health team up to establish new medical college
Rowan University Virtua Health medical college

Arts & Culture

More Philly museums requiring visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19
Philadelphia museums COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Arts & Culture

Replicas of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel paintings coming to Fashion District Philadelphia
Sistine Chapel exhibit Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved