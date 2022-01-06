Hepatitis A outbreak linked to Montgomery County restaurant, Department of Health says

A hepatitis A outbreak has been linked to a Montgomery County Italian restaurant and is currently being investigated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.



Officials have identified eight laboratory-confirmed cases with one possible death that may be connected to the unnamed eatery, according to a notice released on Wednesday by DOH.

Of seven people who tested positive that DOH was able to get information from, six are currently hospitalized.

"The Montgomery County Office of Public Health is not naming the restaurant because they are confident there is minimal risk of ongoing spread or transmission from that location," the county told 6ABC.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by a highly transmissible virus. The severity of the infection can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious disease lasting several months. However, most people who contract the virus do not get seriously ill.

The virus is generally spread when people come into trace amounts of stool from an infected person through food, drink or an object. The disease can also be spread through close contact, like caring for or having sex with with an infected person.

Certain populations are particularly at risk of contracting the disease including the homeless, drug users and men who have sex with men.

Signs and symptoms of the disease can last up to two months and include fatigue, nausea, stomach pain and jaundice.

Luckily, the disease is preventable via a vaccine. DOH recommends that anyone who may have come in contact with the virus and hasn't been vaccinated get a dose within two weeks of their exposure.

Unfortunately, hepatitis A outbreaks aren't uncommon. Since 2017, Pennsylvania and the nation have experienced several large-scale outbreaks per DOH's notice.

In October, the Keystone State was one of 24 with an ongoing outbreak and officials were tracking an increased number of outbreaks in Philadelphia proper over the course of 2021.

To report suspected clusters of hepatitis A, Pennsylvania residents can call (877) PA-HEALTH or their local health department.