More Health:

January 05, 2022

FEMA COVID-19 testing site expected to open in Southwest Philly this week

Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole believes there is a 'huge undercount' of cases in the city

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Coronavirus
FEMA COVID Testing SW MUFID MAJNUN/UNSPLASH

FEMA is expected to open a COVID-19 testing site at the Cibotti Recreation Center in Southwest Philadelphia.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency could open a new COVID-19 testing site in Southwest Philadelphia as soon as Thursday, providing some relief as the city scrambles to increase its testing capacity during the surge of omicron infections.

The plan is to open the federal testing site at the Cibotti Recreation Center at 2500 S. 77th St. Testing capacity on the first day will be limited as logistics are finalized, but beginning Friday the site could run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be capable of administering about 500 tests per day, Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. 

The city health department is expected to provide additional details in the near future. Plans for the site had been announced by the White House last week.

On Wednesday, Bettigole discussed the state of the city's COVID-19 response as Philadelphia continues to see record numbers of infections and rising hospitalizations.

"We are getting close to the kind of dire situation we all dread, in which treatable conditions can be fatal because our hospitals simply don't have room or staff to take care of those who need help," Bettigole said.

As of Tuesday, the city was averaging 3,108 new cases per day, with nearly 40% of test results coming back positive. There are currently 1,108 people being treated for COVID-19 in city hospitals, up from 368 as recently as mid-December.

Hospital administrators have told the health department that most patients admitted with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated. Those who have been vaccinated usually have not received a booster shot.

"We continue to strongly encourage every Philadelphian who has not yet been vaccinated and boosted to get theirs shots as soon as they possibly can," Bettigole said.

In light of the shortage of both PCR tests and at-home COVID-19 test kits, the health department believes there is much more significant spread occurring than the current numbers capture. Plus, people who do take tests at home are not counted in the city's data.

"I'm pretty sure that we have a huge undercount of cases," Bettigole said. "A piece of that is the home tests and a piece of that is just that a large number of people who are not getting tested right now for a whole variety of reasons. If we're seeing a positivity rate of close to 40%, we know we're seeing a massive undercount."

Given the extremely high transmission of omicron, the health department expects it will shift focus to hospitalizations while continuing to monitor cases and urge safe practices to limit spread.

"Increasingly, as we move deeper into the pandemic, as more people are vaccinated, we're going to be going by hospitalizations more than we'll be going by case counts," Bettigole said. "Case counts still matter to us ... and although we have a lot of missing data, knowing that we have 3,000 cases per day is still a valuable piece of information about how prevalent this is in the city."

Bettigole added that it's more important for people to have access to tests at home than it is to have exact case numbers, and the city is continuing to work on ways to increase its supply of at-home tests. Those who have symptoms and are unable to get a test are advised to assume they have COVID-19 and follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Philadelphia's new vaccine mandate for indoor dining establishments entered its first phase this week as the city looks for ways to increase safety without returning to more sweeping restrictions. There are no imminent plans to introduce additional measures.

"We continue to try to stay away from closures and capacity limits, but I can never say never," Bettigole said.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Coronavirus Philadelphia COVID-19 FEMA Testing Southwest Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - young man wearing headset and play computer video games online

How too much gaming can negatively impact your health
Purchased - A woman breastfeeding her child

The benefits and challenges of breastfeeding for new parents

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five players to watch
Gardner_Minshew_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese136.jpg

Personal Finance

Do you have the right credit card or loan for your financial situation?
Purchased - Woman paying bills online

Eagles

New Eagles campaign aims to tackle gun violence throughout the Philadelphia area
01 04 2022 McLeod Gun Violence.jpeg

Children's Health

For children with severe scoliosis, spinal fusions cause fewer complications than growth-friendly surgeries
Scoliosis in children

Food & Drink

Bagels & Co. plans Fishtown location, further expansion in Philly
Bagels Co Glu Hospitality

Arts & Culture

Replicas of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel paintings coming to Fashion District Philadelphia
Sistine Chapel exhibit Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved