More Health:

February 23, 2026

Newborn vaccination against hepatitis B declined after RFK Jr. went on Joe Rogan podcast, study finds

Early immunization rates had climbed between 2017 and 2023, but fell after Kennedy repeated misinformation about autism.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Vaccines
Hep B vaccine Larry McCormack/Imagn Images

Newborn vaccination rates against hepatitis B have fallen since Robert Kennedy Jr. spread misinformation on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' in July 2023, research says. Kennedy has since become the head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Fewer parents were vaccinating their newborns against hepatitis B even before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed its recommendation that all babies get the immunization, new research shows. 

Early immunization against the disease, which is associated with chronic liver disease and liver cancer, had been trending up between 2017 and early 2023. Newborn hepatitis B vaccination rates peaked at 83.5% in February 2023, but then fell "significantly below" expectations after July 2023, when Robert Kennedy Jr. spread misinformation about the vaccine on "The Joe Rogan Experience," a study published Monday found. By last August, vaccinations had dropped to 73.2%.

MORE: Pro athletes are turning to hyperbaric oxygen therapy, but for most people the benefits are still in question

"The Joe Rogan Experience" has been among the most streamed podcasts for several years. Since appearing on the podcast, Kennedy has become secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

"While no single explanation can be identified, the decline coincides with a period of heightened public discourse in the US regarding childhood vaccination following the COVID-19 pandemic, including high-visibility media coverage and policy discussions that may have influenced perceptions of vaccine safety, clinician recommendations and parent decisions," the study authors wrote.

The study period spanned January 2017 to August 2025, a nearly nine-year stretch when the CDC still universally recommended the hepatitis B vaccine for newborns. That policy has changed since Kennedy assumed control of the CDC. An advisory committee voted to stop recommending the vaccine for newborns in December. The CDC pediatric vaccine schedule, updated in January, now recommends the shot for high-risk newborns only.

Kennedy misleadingly claimed on "The Joe Rogan Experience" in 2023 that hepatitis B was contracted from "sharing needles or from going to a really seasoned prostitute or from sort of compulsive homosexual behavior." The disease is spread through exposure to infected bodily fluids, including amniotic fluid, blood and saliva. It is frequently transmitted from mother to child, a fact that Kennedy elided by claiming that "every pregnant woman is tested."

He also suggested that newborn vaccination against hepatitis B is linked to autism, a widely debunked conspiracy theory that Kennedy has repeatedly pushed.

The researchers on the recent study recommended further investigation to assess whether the lower vaccination rates had led to increased hepatitis B infection risk among babies and young children. Their analysis pulled medical records from over 12 million infants born in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

The United States began recommending all newborns be vaccinated for hepatitis B in 1991. Before that, the vaccine was recommended to high-risk groups, but that policy didn't effectively stop the virus from spreading, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia says. That's because one-third of patients with acute hepatitis B were not in identifiable risk groups.

Before 1991, about 18,000 children contracted hepatitis B before turning 10. About half of them got it at birth, and many of them developed chronic infections, increasing their risk of cirrhosis, liver cancer and liver failure. Today, less than 1,000 children contract the disease each year. Fewer than 20 babies get it at birth.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Vaccines Philadelphia Robert Kennedy Hepatitis B Research CDC Health News Studies Newborns

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

family enjoying in conversation while eating breakfast together at dining table

How busy families can stay healthy throughout the school year
Medium-9-Richard-Snyder_484-2_Final_Flat.jpg

IBX’s commitment to getting health care right

Just In

Must Read

Government

Pa. ramps up response to avian flu outbreak

Bird flu chickens PA

Opinion

UHC decision puts patients at risk

Limited - Jefferson Health United Haalthcare

Men's Health

GLP-1 drugs are great weight-loss tools. But they work best with lifestyle changes, experts say

Weight Loss Drugs

Music

Taylor Swift had the top-selling global album in 2025

Taylor Swift Album

Food & Drink

Espresso Martini Crawl returning to Northern Liberties

Espresso Martini Crawl

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: All-Star recap; what needs to change after return from break?

Maxey Edgecombe 2.14.26

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved