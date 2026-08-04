Heroes and zeros from Day 5 of Eagles training camp: A new WR 2 starts to emerge, O-line struggles

The Eagles practiced with their pads on and went nearly two hours on Tuesday, with some clear winners and losers from practice emerging.

As we do after each and every practice, here's a look at who was a hero and who was a zero during the middle portion of a three-day in a row stretch of training camp in South Philly.

Heroes

Dontayvion Wicks, WR:

Was it simply because DeVonta Smith had the day off and rookie wideout Makai Lemon is sidelined with a (minor) injury? Or is the newly acquired veteran actually turning into a favorite target of quarterback Jalen Hurts?

On Tuesday, Wicks was the best wide receiver on the field, making at least four catches, some of them impressive and in traffic. His footwork is spot on. His hands are solid. And Wicks is clearly comfortable as a target over the middle of the field. He flashed a little in Green Bay but might actually have less competition for snaps in Philly, where he could assume the WR2 role and perhaps become a fantasy relevant receiver. Wicks was probably the most targeted player in practice and reeled in most of those throws.

He also got into it a little with safety Andrew Mukuba, showing some passion and a few shoves — things Eagles fans can certainly get behind.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB:

Mitchell is always so good his talent isn't always spotlighted in training camp. Nor does it often shine brightly during the regular season, where he has exactly zero career interceptions. A large part of that is because quarterbacks don't even try against him. Hurts did a few times Tuesday and it didn't go well.

On one throw down the right sideline, he actually dropped a would-be interception in 11-on-11 drills. He also made life hard for Wicks a few times, sticking to him like glue, step for step on a few reps, one of them an incomplete pass that had no chance at all. He's one of the top five corners in the game and perhaps is one of the reasons why Wicks is shining in camp.

Zeroes

Will Shipley, RB:

The competition for third running back duties behind Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby is a fierce one, with Elijah Mitchell and Dameon Pierce each looking to stick on the roster after showing starting-worthy stints in the past with their old teams.

Shipley has never started in a meaningful NFL game (besides Week 18 backup games) and has been mostly a special teams contributor as an Eagle. He had an incredible opportunity to make a big play Tuesday, dropping a wide open, and I mean wide open pass on the left side of the field, where he had enough running room to potentially take a wheel route pass 50 yards for a touchdown. Missed opportunities like that can hurt, especially against tough competitors behind you on the depth chart.

The offensive line:

The offensive line has had its hands full in camp against some beasts on defense so far, as Jalyx Hunt, Jalen Carter and others have tallied numerous would be "sacks" in training camp. But they beat themselves on Tuesday.

The "refs" called at least a half dozen false starts on Eagles O-linemen, ranging from the first team all the way to the fourth team. A few also came in key red zone spots, with Jordan Mailata expressing frustration on being flagged for one earlier in camp.

In addition, left tackle Fred Johnson was not only hit with a false start (starting Tuesday for Lane), but he was also beat really badly by Hunt on a "sack" that saw the defensive end run right around Johnson untouched. Jason Kelce was at practice — perhaps they were intimidated?

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