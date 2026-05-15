Hersheypark 'optimistic' to avoid strike amid negotiations with union

Hersheypark will open daily operations as planned on May 21 as the amusement park continues contract negotiations with union workers in an effort to avoid a strike.

Park officials say they have made progress in talks with more than 200 employees in the ranks of the Chocolate Workers Local 464. The union's members include maintenance workers, carpenters, HVAC technicians, ride mechanics, electricians and plumbers, among other skilled positions.

"We remain optimistic that discussions are continuing and that both parties remain engaged in the bargaining process," Hersheypark spokesperson Quinn Bryner said in a statement. "Our focus is on reaching agreements that reflect the value of our team members while supporting the long-term strength and success of our organization."



The two sides have been negotiating for months as union workers seek higher wages, more affordable healthcare plans and better pay for less desirable shifts. The current contract was extended for 60 days in March to allow more time for negotiations, but the union recently rejected an offer that Hersheypark had suggested was final. Union members were scheduled to vote on a strike authorization this week before returning to the bargaining table.

Hersheypark has already been open on weekends this year. Union workers staff the amusement park, Hotel Hershey, Giant Center venue and other Hershey-owned properties.

Bryner said the business manager for the union sent written communication to members that was distributed through the company's channels at the union's request. The letter advised union members that negotiations will continue next week and the start of daily operations will be "business as usual" while talks continue.

"We appreciate the skill, professionalism, and dedication of our union-represented team members, who play an important role in supporting our operations and guest experience," Bryner said.



Chocolate Workers Local 464 did not respond to a request for comment.



Hersheypark is among the country's most visited amusement parks, drawing more than 3 million people annually. Its most popular rides include Wildcat's Revenge, Candymonium and Skyrush. Last year, the park debuted the Twizzlers Twisted Gravity ride, a pendulum that rises 137 feet high and reaches speeds of 68 mph.

