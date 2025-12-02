Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More Culture:

December 02, 2025

With Hershey's releasing a Dubai chocolate bar, here are other sweet takes on the trendy treat

Local cafes are making cheesecakes, brownies and drinks inspired by the pistachio-filled Middle Eastern dessert.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Chocolate
Hershey Dubai Chocolate Bar Philly Provided Image/Hershey's

Hershey's is selling a limited-edition Dubai chocolate bar this week through Gopuff in Philadelphia, New York City and Chicago. The chocolate company is only distributing 10,000 bars.

Hershey's is trying its hand at the Dubai chocolate trend with a limited release this week, but the bars are far from the only creamy pistachio treat that's available in the Philadelphia area. 

The sweet sensation, which was created by Dubai-based candy company FIX a few years ago, is inspired by the Arabic dessert knafeh. It features a chocolatey shell and a pistachio filling that's mixed with pastry pieces called kadayif for a nutty, crunchy bite. It's gone viral on TikTok, inspiring brownies, crepes and milkshakes. 

MORE: EMei to move into former home of Marra's pizzeria, which closed after nearly 100 years in South Philly

Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Hershey's trendy take will be available via Gopuff in Philadelphia, New York City and Chicago, but the Pennsylvania-based chocolate company is only distributing 10,000 of the bars, which are $8.99 each, so they are expected to sell out quickly.

Since supplies are limited, here's where else in the Philly area you can find drinks and dishes inspired by the Middle Eastern dessert:

Abu El Ezz Sweets

11 Bustleton Pike. |  Festerville-Trevose

The cafe has a whole line of Dubai chocolate products, including large and small bars in milk and dark chocolate varieties. There's also a heart-shaped option and a tray of mini chocolates. 

Apricot Stone

428 W. Girard Ave.  |  Northern Liberties 

The Armenian restaurant includes a Dubai chocolate bar on its dessert menu, which can be enjoyed after a meal of kebab skewers, salads and dips. 

Aroma Bakery 

160 N Third St.  |  Old City

The coffee shop and bakery, which opened earlier this year, has a Dubai chocolate tart and cheesecake available in its treat case. Although it's not quite the same, they also have a pistachio eclair that resembles the Middle Eastern dessert. 

Haraz Coffee House

23 W. Girard Ave.  |  Fishtown
3421 Chestnut St.  |  University City

The Yemeni coffee chain has a brownie on its menu that's topped with layers of pistachio and chocolate. The cafe first opened in University City in April and launched a second location in Fishtown in October. 

Kung Fu Tea

Various locations

If you want to try the trendy treat in drink form, the bubble tea chain offers a Dubai Chocolate Wow that features chocolate milk, pistachio cream, crispy kataifi and brown sugar boba. 

Le Souk Market

7952 Oxford Ave.  |  Fox Chase

The cafe offers a number of Dubai chocolate desserts, including a strawberry cup (with a white chocolate option), ice cream sundae, crepe, cake and chocolate bars. 

Mocha Melt Cafe

124 Market St.  |  Old City

The shop serves a crepe that's filled with pistachio butter and kadayif and is topped with a thick layer of milk chocolate, more pistachio butter and crunchy toppings, with the option to add strawberries or bananas. 

Sweet As Fudge

1136 Arch St.  |  Reading Terminal Market

The candy store is serving up nine different Dubai flavor combos, including hazelnut. There's also a pistachio fudge with a chocolate top and crunchy kadayif filling. 

The Turkish Brew

1444 N. Seventh St.  |  Ludlow

The coffee shop has a Dubai cheesecake, chocolate bar and pudding. And for anyone looking to splurge for their sweet fix, there's also a 24-carat gold-covered Dubai chocolate for a cool $289.99. 

Wilts Berries

1136 Arch St.  |  Reading Terminal Market

The berry stand serves a Dubai twist on its classic cups, topping a cup of strawberries with a layer of milk chocolate, pistachio cream and crunchy kadayif pieces. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Chocolate Philadelphia Trends Hershey's Dubai TikTok Candy

Videos

Featured

Visit NJ - Drive Thru Lights

7 drive-thru light displays in NJ
Limited - Manayunk Development Corporation 3

Manayunk is merry, bright & bursting with holiday magic!

Just In

Must Read

Technology

Towns face Goliath in AI data center fight

Data centers

Sponsored

Holidays shine bright in Harford County, Maryland

Limited - Hello Harford Family Carriage

Fitness

Choosing a running shoe that fits well and meets your needs can feel overwhelming. Here are some tips

Running Shoes Tips

Food & Drink

Amateur chefs vie to get homemade dishes on Recipe Philly's menu

Recipe Philly main entrance

Attractions

A Longwood Christmas returns to Kennett Square with a gemstone-inspired holiday display

833394_11-20-25 East Conservatory Entrance - Longwood-2644 Hank Davis for Longwood Gardens.jpg

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved