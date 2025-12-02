With Hershey's releasing a Dubai chocolate bar, here are other sweet takes on the trendy treat

Hershey's is trying its hand at the Dubai chocolate trend with a limited release this week, but the bars are far from the only creamy pistachio treat that's available in the Philadelphia area.

The sweet sensation, which was created by Dubai-based candy company FIX a few years ago, is inspired by the Arabic dessert knafeh. It features a chocolatey shell and a pistachio filling that's mixed with pastry pieces called kadayif for a nutty, crunchy bite. It's gone viral on TikTok, inspiring brownies, crepes and milkshakes.

Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Hershey's trendy take will be available via Gopuff in Philadelphia, New York City and Chicago, but the Pennsylvania-based chocolate company is only distributing 10,000 of the bars, which are $8.99 each, so they are expected to sell out quickly.

Since supplies are limited, here's where else in the Philly area you can find drinks and dishes inspired by the Middle Eastern dessert:

11 Bustleton Pike. | Festerville-Trevose

The cafe has a whole line of Dubai chocolate products, including large and small bars in milk and dark chocolate varieties. There's also a heart-shaped option and a tray of mini chocolates.

428 W. Girard Ave. | Northern Liberties

The Armenian restaurant includes a Dubai chocolate bar on its dessert menu, which can be enjoyed after a meal of kebab skewers, salads and dips.

160 N Third St. | Old City

The coffee shop and bakery, which opened earlier this year, has a Dubai chocolate tart and cheesecake available in its treat case. Although it's not quite the same, they also have a pistachio eclair that resembles the Middle Eastern dessert.

23 W. Girard Ave. | Fishtown

3421 Chestnut St. | University City

The Yemeni coffee chain has a brownie on its menu that's topped with layers of pistachio and chocolate. The cafe first opened in University City in April and launched a second location in Fishtown in October.

Various locations

If you want to try the trendy treat in drink form, the bubble tea chain offers a Dubai Chocolate Wow that features chocolate milk, pistachio cream, crispy kataifi and brown sugar boba.

7952 Oxford Ave. | Fox Chase

The cafe offers a number of Dubai chocolate desserts, including a strawberry cup (with a white chocolate option), ice cream sundae, crepe, cake and chocolate bars.

124 Market St. | Old City

The shop serves a crepe that's filled with pistachio butter and kadayif and is topped with a thick layer of milk chocolate, more pistachio butter and crunchy toppings, with the option to add strawberries or bananas.

1136 Arch St. | Reading Terminal Market

The candy store is serving up nine different Dubai flavor combos, including hazelnut. There's also a pistachio fudge with a chocolate top and crunchy kadayif filling.

1444 N. Seventh St. | Ludlow

The coffee shop has a Dubai cheesecake, chocolate bar and pudding. And for anyone looking to splurge for their sweet fix, there's also a 24-carat gold-covered Dubai chocolate for a cool $289.99.

1136 Arch St. | Reading Terminal Market

The berry stand serves a Dubai twist on its classic cups, topping a cup of strawberries with a layer of milk chocolate, pistachio cream and crunchy kadayif pieces.