November 20, 2022

Hershey's unveils holiday candy lineup featuring brand new sweets

Fan favorites like Reese's Christmas trees and Kisses wrapped in red and green foil will be returning

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Hershey's has unveiled its holiday candy for 2022, including fan favorites like Reese's Trees as well as new treats like hot chocolate bombs.

The holiday season is swiftly approaching, and a popular Pennsylvania-based sweets company has announced its seasonal candy offerings.

Hershey's announced its limited-time holiday lineup for 2022, which includes classic favorites, the company's first-ever hot chocolate bombs and new themed chocolate bars.

MORE: Her Place, Roxanne and Sweet Amalia named among Esquire's best new restaurants in America

For the first time ever, Hershey's is offering milk chocolate Hot Chocolate Bombs, making for the perfect stocking stuffer or warm treat for cold winter nights. The hot chocolate bombs have hard chocolate shells that melt when placed in hot milk to reveal either marshmallows or cinnamon chips.

Also new this year are the Milk Chocolate Holiday Bars, dressed up with 24 varieties of seasonal imprinted images like stars, wreaths, trees and stockings.

The Hershey Company has partnered once again with Dr. Seuss's "The Grinch" to create Grinch-themed Hershey's Kisses products. The specialty products include a tree-shaped gift box filled with milk chocolate Kisses wrapped with Grinch foils.

Fans of themed Reese's candy will rejoice to know that the Reese's Trees are returning for the holidays. Also back for a limited time are Hershey's milk chocolate Kisses wrapped in red, green and silver foils.

"The holidays are a special time where we can take a moment to relish in the traditions and enjoy seasonal treats that make the season so cherished," said Katie Behrman, associate brand manager, seasons, at The Hershey Company. "At Hershey, we know our products can help make these moments even sweeter. So, no matter how you celebrate this year, you can count on us to bring you some of our classic treats like Hershey's Kisses milk chocolate and Reese's Trees, and new holiday treats like hot chocolate bombs and Holiday-themed bars to enhance your favorite traditions."

