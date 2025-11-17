More Events:

November 17, 2025

‘Historic Holidays’ returns to Old City with open-street shopping, courtyard tree lighting and seasonal pop-ups

Tree and menorah lightings, a sip-and-stroll shopping day and landmark markets headline this year’s events.

Holiday Tree Lighting
Betsy Ross House_Tree Lighting Provided Courtesy/Old City District

The annual Tree Lighting returns to the Betsy Ross House courtyard Wednesday, December 3.

Old City is leaning into the holiday season with the return of Historic Holidays, a neighborhoodwide celebration that spotlights local shops, historic charm and a calendar full of seasonal events.

The festivities begin Small Business Saturday, Nov. 29, when more than 300 independently owned shops, galleries and restaurants roll out specials and promotions to kick off holiday shopping in America’s most historic square mile.

The season continues with signature events, including the Historic Holidays Tree Lighting at the Betsy Ross House on Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 6:30 p.m. The courtyard ceremony features live music, guest speakers and a visit from Santa.

Old City’s popular Holiday Shopping Sip & Stroll returns Saturday, Dec. 6, from noon to 4 p.m. Third Street from Market to Arch will be closed to traffic, creating a walkable, open-street experience with seasonal drinks, entertainment and specials at nearly 30 businesses. Highlights include colonial chocolate-making at the Betsy Ross House, pet portraits at Opportunity Barks, a pop-up flower cart at The Papery, festive cocktails at Khyber Pass Pub and Fringe Bar, and photos with Santa at The Gas Lamp Hotel. The same afternoon brings the Christ Church Holiday Market and Elfreth’s Alley’s Deck the Alley home tours.

The season wraps with a Community Menorah Lighting on Sunday, Dec. 14, from 4:30 to 5 p.m., also at the Betsy Ross House, held in partnership with the Old City Jewish Arts Center.

Historic Holidays in Old City

Small Business Saturday

Saturday, Nov. 29
Throughout Old City District

Historic Holidays Tree Lighting
Dec. 3 from 6-6:30 p.m.
Betsy Ross House
239 Arch St.
Philadelphia PA 19106

Holiday Shopping Sip & Stroll
Saturday, Dec. 6 from 12-4 p.m.
Throughout Old City District

Community Menorah Lighting
Sunday, Dec. 14 from 4:30-5 p.m.
Betsy Ross House
239 Arch St.
Philadelphia PA 19106

