Listen to ghost stories and sip festive cocktails at historic paper mill in Germantown

Historic Rittenhouse Town — the site of America's first paper mill and the birthplace of astronomer David Rittenhouse — sits close to the border of Mount Airy and Germantown with landmarks stemming back to 17th century Philadelphia.



On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Rittenhouse Homestead will be transformed into a spooky, festive attraction as part of its annual fundraiser, RittenHOWL. From 6 to 10 p.m., head over to the historic landmark at 208 Lincoln Drive for a spirited evening filled with ghost stories and plenty of locally-sourced beer.

MORE: Street soccer tournament to take over Frankford Avenue in Fishtown at Thanksgiving

Guests are invited for an after-hours tour of Historic Rittenhouse Town, where they will find secret speakeasies and sip Sly Fox Craft Beer, mulled wine, and craft cocktails.

There will also be plenty of food available from Hearth & Fire and Mom Mom's Polish Food Cart. All food and drink is included with your ticket.

Organizers will host flashlight tours of buildings throughout the Rittenhouse Homestead, mixing ghost stories with real-life experiences of the Rittenhouse family and its historic community in early Philadelphia. There will also be tarot card readings for anyone who wants to look into their past, present or future, and opportunities to look at the moon through a telescope.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the programs and preservation of Historic Rittenhouse Town. The site has been a national historic landmark since 1992, and is dedicated to informing the public about the life and experiences of this old industrial village.



Historic Rittenhouse Town has its roots in 17th century Philadelphia, as papermaker William Rittenhouse followed other Quaker and Mennonite families emigrating in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. Rittenhouse purchased a 20-acre plot of land on Paper Mill Run near the Wissahickon and built the first paper mill in the colonies.

Though the mill itself was taken down by the Fairmount Park Commission in 1891 as part of a plan to eliminate sources of water pollution, six buildings were preserved and are currently available for the public to tour and experience. Among them are the first home of the Rittenhouse family, other family homes, and fully restored barn.

For more information about RittenHOWL, the Rittenhouse family, or the preservation of Historic Rittenhouse Town, check out the landmark's official website.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

6 to 10 p.m. | $60

Historic Rittenhouse Town

208 Lincoln Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19144