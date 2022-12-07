Got a Philly sports fan on your holiday list? These gifts will make their morning

It's been a big year in Philadelphia sports.

The Eagles started the year by making it to the playoffs and then followed that up with a fantastic offseason and hold an NFL-best 11-1 record. The Phillies road a hot offense to a spot in the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Philadelphia Union made it to the MLS cup before a disappointing end in penalty kicks. And not to be forgotten, the Sixers bolstered their lineup by adding perennial All-Star talent James Harden to a roster hoping to make the NBA Finals for the first time in over two decades.



With all the excitement around Philly sports, there are plenty of mementos and specialized gifts for the sports fan in your life. Here are a few ideas to get you started on your holiday shopping for Eagles, Phillies and Sixers fanatics:

Team gear

Who doesn't love some team gear to rep their favorite squad?

Several local shops produce unique clothing and accessories emblazoned with Philly sports franchises.

Phillygoat , a company founded by a group of Delaware County brothers, has collections for every sports fan, from T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and even mugs that any Philadelphian would cherish. Whether it be the nostalgia of Allen Iverson, an ode to MV3 Bryce Harper ripping a home run, or a sweater that encapsulates that Philadelphia vs. Everybody Else attitude, you're sure to find something.

Shibe Vintage Sports offers a modern touch on old-school Philadelphia sports. They sell everything from jerseys to tees, hoodies, hats, artwork and posters for the Philly fanatic on your holiday shopping list.

For the diehard Eagles fans in your life, the Birds quarterback Jalen Hurts has launched his own merchandise, including T-shirts and sweaters paying homage to Hurt's teammates AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith and head coach Nick Sirianni.

Eagles players Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata have also teamed up with local musicians and some teammates to create "A Philly Special Christmas" album. Although the limited collection vinyl is currently sold out, you can sign up for updates on the next preorder, opening this Friday, Dec. 9.

The Phillies have been busy this winter beefing up a roster that was just two wins away from taking the whole thing. That includes the recent addition of shortstop Trea Turner to their roster. So get the Fightin's fan in your life a shirt celebrating Turner reuniting with former Washington Nationals teammate Bryce Harper.

Books

For avid readers, these book selections will make them reminisce on some Philly-related joy and even some pain.

Yaron Weitzman's "Tanking to the Top: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Most Audacious Process in the History of Professional Sports" is perfect for any Sixers fan. It peels back the curtain on the Sam Hinkie-run Sixers with 175 interviews on the team's strategy to tank the best possible draft picks to rebuild a mediocre roster.

Kobe Bryant is a son of Philadelphia; although most of his life was spent in Los Angeles as a member of the Lakers, Bryant was born in Philly and spent his teenage years mastering the game in the city's suburbs. Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski's "The Rise: Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality" gives Kobe disciples a look at Bryant's Philadelphia upbringing as a high school basketball phenom and his relationship with his father, Joe Bryant.

Alcohol

For those old enough to drink, Sixers star James Harden debuted his collection of wine earlier this year. The vino comes in two varietals — California Cabernet Sauvignon and California Red — and retails for just under $20.

Personalized messages

Nothing makes a fan feel more involved in their favorite team than interactions with the players. In the ever-changing tech world, access to athletes and entertainers is easier than ever with social media apps, such as Cameo, which offer personalized messages for a set fee. Several Philadelphia athletes, some from yesteryear and some current, have accounts with Cameo. You can gift a message from players such as Donovan McNabb, Brian Dawkins, Brandon Graham, Ryan Howard and many more.

Game tickets

What's better than getting a game day experience for a sports fan?

The Phillies offer holiday gift cards that can be redeemed for tickets, merchandise and concessions at Citizens Bank Park. Meanwhile, the Sixers offer ticket deals for the basketball fan on your holiday list. You can purchase flex packs of five games where you select which games you want to see.

Finally, the 11-1 Eagles are looking to make a deep run into February this season. You could win Christmas forever with a pair of playoff tickets.