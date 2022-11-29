Where to buy a Christmas tree in Philadelphia

The clock is ticking to get your Christmas tree.

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror and December fast approaching, the holiday season is kicking into high gear, with holiday markets and pop-ups opening across the city. Many families spent the past weekend detangling their Christmas lights and driving to nearby Christmas tree farms to personally chop down their ceiling-scrapping spruces. But what if you don't have the car, gas, time, space or inclination to swing an ax?

There are still plenty of garden centers and seasonal stands in Philadelphia where you can pick up a tree — or, in some cases, get it delivered to your door. PhillyVoice created a Google Map with 17 locations within the city limits. Clicks on the tree icons for addresses, phone numbers, hours and pickup/delivery options below. And if we missed your usual spot, let us know so we can add it!

Also, a special 2022 note on a long-time tree supplier The Christmas Tree Stand: It will not be opening a physical location in Philadelphia this year, but deliveries are available daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.





8125 Germantown Ave.

Open Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mondays closed

Fraser firs available for purchase and pickup

(215) 247-9490

814 N. Fourth St.

Open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Small spruces and Norfolk Island pines available for purchase and pickup

(215) 627-6169

7631 Ridge Ave.

Open M-F 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fraser and douglas firs available for purchase, pickup and local delivery

(215) 483-5009

1000 S. Front St.

Open M-F 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Various Poconos-grown trees available for purchase, pickup and delivery

1 Lemon Hill Drive | 1727 N. Front St. | 1833 North St.

Open Saturday and Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fraser, douglas, concolor and silver firs available for purchase and pickup

(215) 872-1614

1526 E. Passyunk Ave. | 1721 S. Water St.

Open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Water St. location only open for scheduled pickups

Fraser firs available for purchase and pickup

(215) 952-0811

1651 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. | 2200 W. Oregon Ave. | 2539 Castor Ave. |

4640 Roosevelt Blvd.

Hours vary by location

Fraser, douglas, balsam and noble firs, spruces available for pickup and delivery

(215) 218-0600 | (215) 551-1753 | (215) 744-1128 | (215) 537-6100

2106 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. | 3800 Aramingo Ave. | 1500 N. 50th St. |

9701 Roosevelt Blvd.

Hours vary by location

Fraser, douglas, balsam and noble firs, spruces available for pickup and delivery

(215) 982-5391 | (215) 904-9951 | (215) 796-6640 | (215) 776-9006

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.