December 24, 2024

Long, hot showers can damage your skin; here's how to keep it healthy

Using lukewarm water and fragrance-free products will help protect the epidermis from drying out, experts say.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Dry Skin Shower Kaboompics.com/Pexels

To help protect skin and hair during cold months, take showers less frequently and moisturize skin immediately after bathing, dermatologists recommend.

When the weather is cold, almost nothing feels better than taking a long, hot shower, but doing so may be detrimental to the skin and hair. 

"There are benefits to warmer showers or baths, so I don't want to discount that," Dr. Victoria Barbosa, an associate professor of dermatology at the University of Chicago, told the New York Times last month. But she noted that "none of those benefits are for your skin."

Hot water can damage the epidermis – the outer layer of skin that acts as a barrier and helps retain moisture and produce new cells. Subjecting skin to hot water for too long can strip away its protective barrier, causing chapping, redness and itching – especially for people who already have eczema and other skin conditions, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

In response to increased hand-washing activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers concluded in a 2022 study that hot water was more damaging to the skin barrier than cold water and that using lukewarm water was best for cleansing.

Similarly, hot showers and showering too often can damage the scalp, potentially leading to dryness and irritation. Hot water also can strip away the natural oil in hair, hair care professionals say. 

"A hot bath or shower should be a treat, not a daily occurrence," Barbosa said.

Here are some tips from the American Academy of Dermatology Association for treating dry skin:

• Avoid showers and baths that last longer than 5-10 minutes.

• Use lukewarm water or warm water.

• Use cleansers without fragrances.

• To dry skin, blot it rather than rub it.

• After bathing, immediately moisturize skin. Do so at other times, too.

• Don't use skin products with alcohol or retinoids.

• Use detergent without fragrances. 

Johns Hopkins Medicine advises people to call a health care provider if:

• Home remedies to relieve dry skin and itching have not worked.

• Itching and dryness are causing sleeping difficulties. 

• Scratching has led to open cuts or sores.

• Skin has become swollen and red.



Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

