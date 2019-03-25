More Health:

March 25, 2019

Apparently, the chemicals in household dust can spur weight gain

The new study focused on the metabolic health of children

By Bailey King
Dusting, while an extremely laborious and boring task, can help manage indoor allergies, promote household cleanliness and now, may help fend off weight gain, according to new research.

Household dust may contribute to fat cell growth, according to research presented Monday at ENDO 2019, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting, in New Orleans. Further, the endocrine-disrupting chemicals promote the development of fat cells in a cell model and could contribute to increased growth in children, depending on their age

Researchers from Duke University's Nicholas School of the Environment collected dust samples from 194 households in North Carolina, broke them down into their constituent chemicals, and tested whether these could promote fat cell growth under a petri dish.

RELATED READ: Scientists have engineered the perfect air-cleaning plant

“This is some of the first research investigating links between exposure to chemical mixtures present in the indoor environment and metabolic health of children living in those homes," said lead researcher Christopher Kassotis, Ph.D.

Researchers found that very low concentrations of dust extracts were able to promote precursor fat cell proliferation and fat cell development, Science Daily reports. According to the EPA, children are estimated to consume between 60 and 100 milligrams of dust each day.

The study determined that even very low concentrations of chemicals in dust might spur fat cell growth. It found that dust had adverse effects in the lab at 100 micrograms, or about 1,000 times lower levels than what children consume on a daily basis, MindBodyGreen reports. (Children are more sensitive to exposure, and the study doesn't touch on what this could mean for adults.)

Researchers measured more than 100 different chemicals in the dust and examined the relationship between their concentrations and the extent of fat cell development. They found that about 70 of the chemicals had a significant positive relationship with the development of dust-induced fat cells, and 40 or so were linked with precursor fat cell development, per Science Daily.

Further, researchers found several chemicals were significantly elevated in the dust of homes of children who were overweight or obese and plan to continue to studying these chemicals. Some of which are found in common household products such as laundry detergents, household cleaners, paints and cosmetics — to determine which ones may be linked to obesity.

MindBodyGreen suggests that removing your shoes when you step inside and using a vacuum with a HEPA filter regularly are also good habits to help you keep toxins out of the home. Additionally, folks should opt for nontoxic home essentials when possible.

