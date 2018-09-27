More Events:

September 27, 2018

Get a $1 salad, bowl or pita wrap from Hummus Republic during grand opening

It's a healthy and cheap option for lunch

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Deals
Hummus Republic Courtesy of Hummus Republic/Facebook

Hummus Republic in Rittenhouse is throwing a grand opening party with $1 deals.

Hummus Republic, a California-based restaurant chain that serves fast-casual Mediterranean food, is having a grand opening party on Monday, Oct. 1 in town. 

The party is actually happening months after the Rittenhouse eatery opened. You may have passed the small shop once or twice before on 18th Street.

RELATED: Chinatown's streets will be filled with food, drink, music during Yè Shì | Philly's Ekta ranked one of best Indian restaurants in United States | PHS's 2018 PHeaSt will feature food from Goldie, Townsend, Jose Pistola’s

If you walked by but didn't step inside, you should definitely consider checking it out for lunch on Monday – this deal is too good.

Hummus Republic announced on Facebook that it will offer $1 salads, $1 bowls and $1 pita wraps from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The eatery lets customers build their own. You first pick a base, then add hummus or spreads like zesty feta dip, then choose proteins, veggies and other fillings to make up the bulk of your meal and finally add a sauce on top, such as the garlic jalapeño tahini.

What you choose to get is totally up to you.

Hummus Republic Grand Opening

Monday, Oct. 1
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | $1 salads, bowls and pitas
115 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 639-3345

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Deals Center City Rittenhouse Lunch Restaurants Healthy Eating Hummus

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 4
092518CarsonWentz2

Health Stories

100 years ago, 'Spanish flu' shut down Philadelphia – and wiped out thousands
09272018_mass_graves_Philly

Movies

Brand new 'Creed 2' trailer shows Adonis training to take on Viktor Drago
creed 2 trailer michael b jordan

Legislation

Mayor Kenney is going to propose a minimum wage increase for employees of city contractors
Carroll - Minimum Wage Rally

Eagles

What they're saying: Would trading for Le'Veon Bell make sense for the Eagles?
092418_LeVeon-Bell_usat

Feuds

10 Montgomery County mayors weigh in on ugliness in Bridgeport
Carroll - Bridgeport borough Montgomery County

Escapes

Limited - Seoul Korea Skyline

$1219 & up -- 9-Nts. Beijing, Seoul & Tokyo w/Hotels & Air

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.