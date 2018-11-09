Ice-T – born in New Jersey – says he’s never eaten a bagel

Ice-T, the guy who used to rap and now is on television, tweeted Friday that he’s never eaten a bagel.

Let’s cut to the chase: This is insane, and it’s insane for a number of reasons.

First of all, Ice-T was born in Newark, New Jersey, and lived in the Garden State until he was 12 years old. New Jersey isn’t necessarily New York in terms of the bagel zeitgeist, but everyone knows New Jersey residents love a good bagel.

Newark is just a stone’s throw away from Manhattan. The state’s unofficial breakfast sandwich is frequently served on a bagel. Bagels are great, and New Jersey knows this. So how, in those 12 years before he moved to California, did Ice-T not eat a bagel?

The next issue: Ice-T is 60 years old. Has Ice-T never even felt a passing curiosity to try a bagel and see what all the fuss is about?

I have to imagine Ice-T was once terribly tired during an early-morning Law & Order shoot, and a bagel was the best option on the craft services table. Are you telling me Ice-T instead opted for the danish? Insane.

Twitter was also incensed:

This revelation actually stemmed from a scene in Law & Order when Ice-T’s character discusses a cinnamon raisin bagel. Pop culture website Vulture put together a little investigation and determined Ice-T never actually took a bite of the bagel:

As if this bagel admission wasn’t enough, Ice-T returned to Twitter after he was bombarded with very angry people online to frustrate the masses one more time:

It’s official: Ice-T is not of this world, and certainly not of New Jersey.

