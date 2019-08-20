More Health:

August 20, 2019

If you wash or rinse raw poultry, the USDA has an important warning for you

Don't do it. Your risk of foodborne illness increases

By PhillyVoice staff
Healthy Eating Poultry
Raw Chicken Poultry 08202019 Source/Image licensed by Ingram Image

Washing and rinsing poultry increases your risk of getting foodborne illness, according to the USDA.

People who wash or rinse raw poultry as part of meal preparation are putting themselves at greater risk of foodborne illness.

An observational study conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed that bacteria is easily spread when surfaces are not effectively cleaned and sanitized.

The USDA recommends three simple ways to help prevent illness when preparing poultry, or meat, at home:

PREPARE UNCOOKED FOODS FIRST

Cut your risk of foodborne illness by preparing foods that will not be cooked, such as vegetables and salads, BEFORE handling and preparing raw meat and poultry.

MORE HEALTH: Target to launch better-for-you food and beverage brand

• Of the study participants who washed or rinsed their raw poultry, 60 percent had bacteria in their sink afterwards. Moreover, 14 percent still had bacteria in their sinks after attempting to clean the sink.

• 26 percent of participants who washed transferred bacteria from the raw poultry to their ready-to-eat salad lettuce.

SANITIZE SURFACES

Thoroughly clean and sanitize all surfaces that have potentially touched or been contaminated from raw meat and poultry, or their juices.

• Of the participants who did not wash their raw poultry, 31 percent still managed to get bacteria from the raw poultry onto their salad lettuce, the cross-contamination likely due to a lack of effective handwashing and contamination of the sink and utensils. Two simple practices can cut down on that cross-contamination: clean sinks and countertops with hot soapy water and then apply a sanitizer, and wash hands immediately and thoroughly (at least 20 seconds with soap) after handling raw meat and poultry.

COOK TO A SAFE TEMPERATURE

Destroy bacteria that can cause illness by cooking meat and poultry to a safe internal temperature as measured by a food thermometer.

• Beef, pork, lamb and veal (steaks, roasts and chops) are safe to eat at 145°F.

• Ground meats (burgers) are safe to eat at 160°F.

• Poultry (whole or ground) are safe to eat at 165°F.

USDA notes that washing, rinsing, or brining meat and poultry in salt water, vinegar or lemon juice does not destroy bacteria. To remove something from your raw poultry, pat the area with a damp paper towel and immediately wash your hands.

According to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate, millions of Americans are sickened by with foodborne illnesses each year, resulting in about 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths.

Foodborne illness is "an infection or irritation of the gastrointestinal tract caused by food or beverages that contain harmful bacteria, parasites, viruses, or chemicals," according to stopfoodborneillness.org. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and chills. 

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Healthy Eating Poultry United States Food Safety Chicken Illness USDA

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

How Sixers forward Mike Scott, who 'ain't no bitch,' found a home in Philadelphia
Mike-Scott-Hive_051019_usat

Crime

Human remains, altar found in home of alleged child sex offender in New Jersey
crime tape stock

Health News

Montgomery County offers free prophylaxis in event of nuclear emergency
Limerick Nuclear Power Plant

Eagles

This year, Eagles' 'dress rehearsal game' might actually be their joint practices with Ravens
Carroll - Malcolm Jenkins Eagles Training Camp

Murals

There's an Anthony Bourdain mural in Fishtown
There's now an Anthony Bourdain mural in Fishtown

Arts & Culture

Enjoy free admission to 10 Philly museums and cultural institutions on Museum Day
Museum Day participants – Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved