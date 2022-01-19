More Health:

January 19, 2022

Independence names new chief medical officer, appoints first chief safety officer

The health insurer made a series of leadership promotions within its Facilitated Health Networks division

By PhillyVoice Staff
Health Insurance Independence Blue Cross
IBX Leadership Changes Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Dr. Rodrigo Cerdá will serve as the new chief medical officer at Independence Blue Cross, while Dr. Victor Caraballo will become the health insurer's first chief safety officer. Diana Lehman, a registered nurse, has been promoted to serve as vice president of case and condition management.

Independence Blue Cross has named Dr. Rodrigo Cerdá its new chief medical officer as part of a trio of promotions within its Facilitated Health Networks division, which works with health care providers to improve care models and lower costs. 

Cerdá, who joined Independence in 2019, also will serve as senior vice president of Health Services. He will supplant Dr. Richard Snyder as chief medical officer. Snyder, who has served in the role since 2010, will continuing overseeing the division as its executive vice president.

MORE HEALTH: Federal website to order free COVID tests is live; Here's how to order them

Cerdá has led Independence's population health, case and condition management and provider experience teams. In his new role, he'll also be responsible for medical management and medical policy, market-facing solutions and health value optimization. 

Independence also has promoted Dr. Victor Caraballo to serve as its first chief safety officer and senior vice president of quality management and Diana Lehman, a registered nurse, to serve as vice president of case and condition management. 

Caraballo, who joined Independence in 2002 as a medical director, has been responsible for the clinical quality of services delivered through its provider network. His new role will expand his responsibilities to include overseeing the company's Health Equity Program. 

Lehman has worked for IBX for more than 35 years. She led the growth of case management for memebers, leading a team of 116 nurses and implementing the Independence Kidney Care Program. Her new role will expand her responsibilities to oversee efforts to improve targeted clinical areas, including post-acute care and diabetes management.  

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Health Insurance Independence Blue Cross Philadelphia Health Care

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman looking out a snowy window

How to stay sober and sane when you have cabin fever
Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Latest Ben Simmons trade rumors: Packaging Harris to Kings, a Harden sign-and-trade, and a Pistons offer
Harris-Simmons-Harden_011922_usat

Winter

Safety reminder: Move over for roadway workers and first responders
Purchased - Lane closure on a busy road due to maintenance signs

Neighborhoods

Cold weather prompts numerous water main breaks in Philly
Kensington Water Main Break

Children's Health

Older kids, those with underlying chronic conditions most at risk for severe COVID-19, study finds
Children with COVID

Movies

Will Smith, Adam McKay, Questlove's 'Summer of Soul' among AAFCA Award winners
Will Smith King Richard

Family-Friendly

Enjoy the cold weather at Chestnut Hill on Ice with axe throwing, iceless skating, and ice carving shows
Chestnut Hill on Ice 2022

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved