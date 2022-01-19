Independence names new chief medical officer, appoints first chief safety officer

Independence Blue Cross has named Dr. Rodrigo Cerdá its new chief medical officer as part of a trio of promotions within its Facilitated Health Networks division, which works with health care providers to improve care models and lower costs.

Cerdá, who joined Independence in 2019, also will serve as senior vice president of Health Services. He will supplant Dr. Richard Snyder as chief medical officer. Snyder, who has served in the role since 2010, will continuing overseeing the division as its executive vice president.